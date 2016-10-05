National Fly Fishing Championships happening around the Valley (first printed August 11, 2016)

It’s been 24 years since a generation of moviegoers fell in love with the art and science of fly fishing (to say nothing of a hunky Brad Pitt) by way of the Academy award-winning film A River Runs Through It (1992).

Directed and narrated by Robert Redford, the period drama tells the story of two sons coming of age in the mountains of Montana during the 1920s. The beautifully-captured theme throughout the poignant, often depressing narrative is the young men’s unfailing love of fly fishing, and the lessons for and about life that the peaceful pastime bestows.

Citizens of the Nicola Valley and surrounding area will have ample opportunity to appreciate all the zen-like attributes of this passionate sporting activity, as the 2016 Canadian National Fly Fishing Championships are being hosted by the Corbett Lake Lodge this week (October 4 to 7).

The championships are actually taking place at four different venues over a period of three days, said Ann Thomson, the manager at Corbett Lake.

Loch-style fly fishing (from a drifting boat) will happen on Corbett Lake, as well as nearby Tunkwa Lake and 7½ Diamond Ranch Lake.

Stream fishing will take place on the Similkameen River, between the bridges at Princeton and Bromley Rock.

This will be just the third time that the nationals are being held in British Columbia. The event has attracted anglers from all parts of Canada (including the Northwest Territories), as well as from as far away as Texas and Colorado.

“It’s a national championship, so we do give priority to Canadians,” said committee member Todd Oishi. “However, there’s a standing invitation to competitors from other countries. Sometimes, by having international guests, competitors can gain so much by watching and observing, and by sharing a session in a boat or at a river.”

Oishi should know what he’s talking about. The Maple Ridge resident is a many-time Canadian champion, and frequent participant in the Commonwealth and World championships. He’s B.C.’s biggest ambassador when it comes to promoting the sport of fly fishing and our province’s magnificent fisheries.

“There’s a lot to offer in British Columbia. What we have right here in the Merritt area is world class. People who come to this region from around the globe are thrilled by the experience.”

This year’s Canadian championships are limited to 60 entries. They include Mike Ohata from Merritt, along with Darryl Fisher and Geoff LeClair out of Kamloops.

“When I first competed at nationals in 2005, it was in Campbell River,” said Oishi. “Five of us so-called locals put a team in — all rookies — and low-and-behold, we won the team gold, and I won the individual gold. I really think our knowledge and understanding of the local fisheries gave us a distinct advantage. Maybe the same thing could happen around here.”

Oishi said the championships aren’t restricted to adults.

“There’s seven youth (ages 14 to 20) signed up for this year’s nationals, including one complete team of five. They will get some coaching and mentoring from the more experienced people on hand.”

With respect to viewing the competition over the course of the three days, both Thomson and Oishi stated that spectators are more than welcome.

“We’d love to have people come out,” said Oishi. “In terms of the lake fishing, Corbett and 7½ Diamond Ranch Lakes are probably the best because they’re smaller. From the shoreline, you’ll be able to see the boats, see the fishermen and take some great pictures.”

Spectators will not be able to take boats out on the water, said Thomson.

“As for the river fishing — by parking on the side of the old Hedley road, or beside Highway 3, you’ll be able to have a very good view of the fly fishers in the water,” said Oishi.

October provides ideal conditions for holding an event in the B.C. Interior, said Oishi.

“We picked that month because the water and air temperatures are cooler. The fish are happier, healthier and feeding. We wouldn’t even consider holding the championships in the middle of the summer. The fish mortality would be enormous.”

Oishi said the camaraderie at events like the nationals is huge.

“Every team consists of five competitors. Each member of a team draws a letter, and the competitors from different teams with the same letter are grouped together for the duration of the championship.

“You have a chance to sit together in a boat, or stand side-by-side in a river. Very quickly, you learn to work together and share information for mutual benefit.

“It’s a serious competition, but everybody’s there to have a good time, too,” said Oishi. “I always say that the biggest winners aren’t the ones with the biggest medals or trophies, but the ones with the biggest smiles on their faces.”

For more information about the Canadian championships, contact Thomson at the Corbett Lake Lodge (250-378-4334).