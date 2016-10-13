National fly fishing championships a resounding success

A total of 47 anglers from across Canada and the United States were in the Merritt and Princeton areas last week for the Canadian National Fly Fishing Championships (CNFFC).

According to principal organizer and first-place finisher Todd Oishi from Maple Ridge, this year’s championships were a near-perfect event.

“The weather co-operated 100 per cent, and the autumn colours were absolutely spectacular,” Oishi said. “Everybody who attended gave very positive feedback about the venues. They all said they’re coming back because of the quality of the fishing, the beauty of the area, and the hospitality of the people.”

In total, five locations were used for the three-day competition which ran from Oct. 5 to 7. They were Corbett Lake, Tunkwa Lake, Batstone Lake on 7 ½ Diamond Ranch, and two sections (upper and lower) of the Similkameen River between the bridges at Princeton and Bromley Rock.

Each of the nine teams in attendance at the championships fished all five venues over the course of the three days. An astounding 1,987 fish were caught and released in total.

“The numbers, both individual and team, were quite exceptional,” said Oishi. “They shattered the records for a Canadian national championships.”

The scoring system used in the sport of fly fishing is a complex one, with placings, points awarded and total number of fish caught all used to determine the standings.

Oishi topped the field of 47 competitors with 15 placings (low is good), 65780 points and 104 fish caught over five sessions – including an amazing 53 in one three-hour period on the Similkameen just outside Princeton on Friday. Second place went to Edmonton’s Josh Gelinas, who also had 15 placings to go along with 54940 points and 89 fish caught, and third to Surrey’s Chris Puchniak (19, 54240, 89).

Oishi’s team, called Comorant, also finished first overall with totals of 105 placings, 246840 points and 393 fish caught and released. They were followed by Kingfisher White (133, 189720, 307) and Troot Legends (157, 146340, 247).

“Nobody was blanked,” said Oishi. “Even the last-place person caught 13 fish. That’s pretty impressive.”

Oishi and his organizing team now begin preparations for the 2017 North American Loch-Style Fly Fishing Championships, which will run from Sept. 21 to 23 next year.

“We’ll have teams from all over North America, as well as from Europe,” Oishi said. “It’ll be a great experience to put them on these waters that have proven themselves to be outstanding for championships.”