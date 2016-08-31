Nature groups to host documentary film screening tonight

The Nicola Valley Naturalists and the Wilderness Committee are partnering up to host a film screening at the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology tonight (Aug. 31).

The film is titled “To the Ends of the Earth,” a documentary exploring the collapse of fossil fuels which features interviews from Indigenous communities and leading energy thinkers.

Directed by David Lavallée, who also directed “White Water Black Gold,” a 2010 film chronicling Lavallée’s travels down the Athabasca River exploring the extent of destruction caused by the oil industry.

The screening is part of the debut tour for “To the Ends of the Earth,” and will feature a Q&A panel with Chief Aaron Sam of the Lower Nicola Indian Band, David Lavallée, and the Wilderness Committee’s climate campaigner.

“We’re bringing this screening to Merritt as it’s one of the places affected by the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion,” explained Peter McCartney with the Wilderness Committee. “That pipeline crosses the Nicola River right above the town and a spill of tar sands oil would be a disaster for the community, as we’ve tragically seen in Saskatchewan this summer. Our communities are being put at risk by an industry which is past its expiration date. Merritt residents can find out more about the pipeline and what they can do to stop it at the panel after tonight’s screening.”

The Wilderness Committee is a wilderness preservation group based out of Vancouver. Their mission statement is to “protect Canada’s biodiversity through strategic research and grassroots public education.”

The screening is set for 6:30 p.m. in the NVIT auditorium.