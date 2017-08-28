NDP eliminating tolls on Port Mann Bridge

Merrittonians heading to the Lower Mainland for the Labour Day long weekend don’t need to be concerned with bridge tolls.

The provincial government is eliminating the fees for crossing the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges as of Sept. 1, however, any outstanding tolls will still need to be paid.

”We’re taking immediate action to make life more affordable and get people moving by scrapping unfair tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges,” said Premier John Horgan in a press release.

The process for bill payment will remain in place during the transition, but tolling for both bridges will stop at midnight on Aug. 31.

Each day, approximately 121,000 vehicles cross the Port Mann Bridge, with another 40,000 vehicles taking the Golden Ears Bridge.

“Many people have been travelling out of their way to avoid tolls because they simply cannot afford them,” said Horgan. “Getting rid of tolls will shorten commute times and clear up other routes, so people can spend less time stuck in traffic and more time with their families.”

Eliminating tolls from these two bridges is expected to save a daily commuter approximately $1,500 each year and a commercial driver as much as $4,500 a year, the NDP government estimates.

“Unlike the previous government, we’re not going to pit one region of the province against the other,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena in the release. “We’re going to deliver on the investments needed to serve families and grow our economy, across B.C. in a way that is fair for all families.”

Removing these bridge tolls, however, will cost the province an additional $132 million for the remainder of this fiscal year — $94 million for the Port Mann Bridge and $38 million for the Golden Ears Bridge — including an estimated $12 million to wind down tolling operations for both bridges.

Moving forward, it will cost an additional $135 million a year to cover lost tolling revenue on the Port Mann Bridge — a figure which has already factored in $25 million that will be saved on an annual basis to no longer have to collect tolls.

As the Golden Ears Bridge is owned and operated by TransLink, the province intends to reach a long-term funding agreement with the authority.

The government says these costs will be budgeted and paid for in the annual fiscal plan — with an update coming in early September — in the same way that all other major capital projects are funded, such as expanded highways, new schools and new hospitals.

Currently, the toll to cross the Port Mann is $3.15 for cars, pickup trucks and SUVs, $6.30 for medium-sized vehicles such as a car with a trailer or a motorhome, and $9.45 for commercial vehicles.

The toll to cross the Golden Ears is $3.20 to $4.45 for cars, pickup trucks and SUVs, $6.35 to $7.55 for medium-sized vehicles and $9.45 to $10.70 for commercial vehicles.