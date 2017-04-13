NDP vows big spending, balanced budget

NDP leader John Horgan proposes to increase spending by $717 million in the current year, start a four-year removal of Medical Services Plan premiums, freeze BC Hydro rates, roll back ICBC rate increases, eliminate bridge tolls and still balance the budget this year.

Horgan released the NDP’s election platform Thursday. It promises to pay for the new spending by raising large corporate income tax by one per cent, imposing an “empty housing speculation tax” and reinstating a two-per cent income tax increase on high-income earners removed by the BC Liberal government in 2015. Horgan would also reduce small business income tax by one half of one per cent.

The platform says the subsidized child care plan would be brought in over the next 10 years. Starting this year, the NDP would also increase all income assistance rates by $100 a month, and increase the earnings exemption by $200 a month.

The NDP would begin increasing carbon tax on fuels starting in 2019, two years before Premier Christy Clark has said she would resume increases to keep pace with the federal government mandate for nation-wide carbon pricing. The NDP’s first increase would raise $140 million in 2019-20, which Horgan’s plan counts as revenue rather than offsetting against income taxes as the BC Liberals have pledged to continue doing.

The party is also pledging to eliminate interest on student debt, outdoing the Liberals, who would cut it in half from today’s five per cent mark. New Democrats would also offer a completion grant of $1,000 to those who graduate from post-secondary.

Eliminating tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges in the Lower Mainland would be financed by draining what Horgan calls the BC Liberals’ “LNG fantasy fund,” established in last year’s budget. Horgan promises to work with mayors on a new revenue solution for Metro Vancouver during the three years that the $500 million LNG fund is used to replace toll revenues.

“There’s no tolls in Kelowna, there’s no tolls on the Sea to Sky Highway, why should there be tolls on people who live south of the Fraser?” Horgan said. “We’re going to refinance the Port Mann Bridge when we get inside and see how bad it is.”

Further savings would be achieved by “cleaning up BC Liberal waste and growing the economy,” the NDP fiscal plan states.

The BC Liberals began attacking the NDP plan even before the full platform was unveiled. Finance Minister Mike de Jong estimated that just the previously announced NDP promises would total more than $2.5 billion annually by the fourth year of an NDP government.

That includes $216 million a year to provide a $400 tax credit for renters, announced by Horgan earlier this week, and a $1.5 billion annual price tag for the NDP daycare program when it is fully in place, de Jong said.

—with files from Cam Fortems, Kamloops This Week