(Nearly) New Year’s baby born in Merritt

Not many can lay claim to the title of Merritt’s New Year’s baby — but the 20-day-old Abby Yvonne Howe is about as close as one can get.

Baby Abby was born in the early hours of Jan. 6, 2017 at the Nicola Valley Hospital to proud parents Micheala Gush and Jason Howe.

Had circumstances been different, she may have been born in Kamloops as most Merritt babies are given that the Nicola Valley Hospital hasn’t done regular baby deliveries in almost two decades.

“To hear her as soon as she comes out crying — that’s what makes it so real. And then when they put her on your belly before the cord is cut — words can’t explain it,” said a visibly proud mother Micheala Gush.

“I [was] in awe as soon as she was born,” Gush said.

“I’m a person [who doesn’t cry] — I don’t cry — but boy when she was born I wept,” said Howe. “God himself couldn’t explain the words. It was amazing.”

The Nicola Valley Hospital isn’t properly equipped to deliver babies — lacking amenities like an operating room for c-sections or a maternity ward — but can deliver a child if the situation calls for it.

Dr. Duncan Ross said the hospital probably delivers about two or three babies a year, only accommodating emergency situations where a mother can’t be transported the 80 kilometres to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops in time.

That was the case on Jan. 6 when when Gush went to the local hospital with stomach pains at about 1 a.m.

“I called the ambulance and we went up to the hospital,” said Howe. “They sent her home because they thought it may have been fake labour pains.”

Using a pregnancy wheel, their family doctor — Dr. Duncan Ross — had predicted that Abby would be due on Jan. 2, but an ultrasound indicated she wouldn’t be born until Jan. 23.

Howe said that he and his fiancé returned to the hospital again that morning just before 5 a.m. because Gush began having contractions.

“The paramedics were trying to decide if we were going to make a beeline for Kamloops and the baby wasn’t waiting,” said Howe. “At 5:06 [a.m. our] five pound, 13 ounce baby girl was born here in Merritt.”

“I was born here, so it’s only right my baby was,” said Gush. “I had no choice, she was coming and she was coming now. There was no way I was going to make it to Kamloops.”

Abby is the couple’s first baby together.

“I have not been so proud of a beautiful creation in my whole entire life,” said Howe.

The first-time parents said they have received a lot of support from family members and from the Interior Health Authority.

Although Abby is the couple’s first child, Gush said it won’t be the last.

“I want one more,” she said.