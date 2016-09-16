Never missed a run — Don Gray is set for his 36th Terry Fox Run

“Even if I don’t finish, we need others to continue. It’s got to keep going without me.”

The words of the late Canadian icon Terry Fox left an indelible mark on Canadians from coast-to-coast in 1980 — and certainly left an impression on Merritt’s Don Gray.

Gray is gearing up to participate in Merritt’s Terry Fox Run again this year, just like he does every year, as the soon-to-be 81-year-old hasn’t missed a single race since Terry’s Marathon of Hope, 36 years ago.

And even though he might not complete the run as quick as he used to, Gray remains committed to carrying forward the message from Fox’s courageous Marathon of Hope.

“The reason I keep going is that I can. When I first started to do much running, it was because my daughter was involved in high school track. About that time, Terry Fox came in the news, taking on this momentous challenge, and won everybody’s heart,” said Gray. “One of his messages was ‘This has to go on without me.’ I think that stuck in everyone’s mind — and we went ‘Yeah, we’re gonna help you Terry.’”

This year, Gray was honoured with a placard from the Terry Fox Foundation, honouring his participation in every single run since 1981. While Gray has completed most of the runs in Merritt, he also visited Vancouver, Port Coquitlam, and as far away as Fredricton to participate in Terry Fox Runs.

“It became a habit over the years — you didn’t want to let Terry down,” he said.

But Gray doesn’t tout his accomplishment, stating that “there’s probably a lot of people around the country have done the same —maybe not in the same area as long as I’ve lived here.”

This year, Gray will be in a new place for the run — as the official ceremonial starter of the race in Merritt. He’s hoping that his involvement will encourage even more seniors to participate in the event.

“I think it’s quite important. As a lot of people get older, they start to slow down and expect to enjoy their golden years. I found that, myself, the more I keep moving, the better I feel. So if I can be a bit of a catalyst for older folks, that would be wonderful too,” he said.

“My feet won’t run anymore — but I try to a little jog at the end to show I can still move a little bit,” he added with a laugh.

The Terry Fox Run in Merritt will be hosted by the local Rotary Club of Merritt on Sept. 18, beginning in Voght Park with registration at 9 a.m., and the run kicking off at 10 a.m. Participants are encouraged to bring donations and pledges to the run on Sunday, and everyone is encouraged to walk, run or ride the five kilometre route.

And while Gray admits he likely won’t be at the front of the pack this year, he’ll be participating as well — carrying on Terry Fox’s enormous legacy like he does every year.