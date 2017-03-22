New aquatic centre logo moving forward

Merritt city council has given the green light to move ahead with a rebrand of the Nicola Valley Aquatic Centre logo.

At its regular meeting on Tuesday (March 14) council voted unanimously in favour of allowing staff to move forward with a new logo that is to be used on signage, staff uniforms and various letterhead.

The decision to change the logo came about during the ongoing construction to replace the roof of the aquatic centre.

The existing sign was removed from the building to access the parapet, and was found to be weathered and beyond repair, said City of Merritt director of facilities and recreation Brad Gilbert.

“It was basically a sticker on sheets of plywood and there was no way to repair it. It wasn’t paint, so you couldn’t repaint it, and there was no existing template. All that information and been lost,” said Gilbert.

“Do you replace it by trying to replicate the old logo, or do you go with something new and fresh? That logo is a good 25 years old, so it’s time to refresh.”

Gilbert said he consulted a local sign shop, which recommended a company out of Kelowna to design and build the aquatic centre sign as it was too big a job for the shop to handle.

Working with the Kelowna company, and after consulting various city staff members and customers regarding six different design options, a logo was produced.

The design incorporates a two-toned blue lettering that representing the rivers that converge in the Nicola Valley and a sun that is a modernized version of the one on the city flag and coat of arms.

The cost for the design work so far has been under $1,000, Gilbert said.

He also said the Nicola Valley Aquatic Centre roof replacement is still under its $300,000 budget and he’s been waiting for a warm stretch to have the project completed.

The project cost is being offset by a $110,000 federal grant, but in order to receive those dollars the city must spend at least $220,000 by the end of March.

“We have $20,000 left to reach that 220 mark,” he said, adding that there are a few more invoices that still need to be processed.