New board chair named for Interior Health

By: Kamloops This Week

Kamloops lawyer John O’Fee has been named as the new chair of Interior Health Authority’s board of directors, succeeding Erwin Malzer.

O’Fee will guide the board of directors as the organization continues to realign its resources with a goal of shifting the focus of health care from hospitals to enhanced primary and community care.

Malzer said he has “come to know John and appreciate his advice and perspective since he joined the board earlier this year.”

O’Fee has served Kamloops and the region as a school trustee and board chair, city councillor, regional district director and chair of the Thompson Nicola Hospital District.

He was also a director of the BC Municipal Finance Authority, president of the Kamloops Airport Authority Society, president of the Thompson Rivers University Foundation and CEO of the Tk’emlups Indian Band.

O’Fee is a member of the Health Professions Review Board.

He left his role as a director of the finance and audit committee of the Provincial Health Services Authority earlier this summer to join the IHA board.

O’Fee replaces Malzer at the end of 2016.

“In his ten years as a director and two years as board chair, Mr. Malzer has served Interior Health with distinction, with a strong focus on building patient care and improving health outcomes for the residents of the Interior region,” said Health Minister Terry Lake. “We greatly appreciate his significant contribution to the provincial health-care system.”