New doc in town — just not practicing yet

(Editor’s note: This story was updated from an earlier version to include information regarding Dr. Lyttle’s timeline for opening a practice in Merritt)

Merritt’s Mayor Neil Menard calls them like he sees them — and he’s been watching as his city has lost two doctors and a nurse practitioner over the last year, while bureaucratic delays bogged down any efforts to attract new physicians to Merritt.

Menard took an opportunity at the Thompson Nicola Regional District meeting on Jan. 19 to share his thoughts on Merritt’s doctor shortage with B.C.’s health minister Terry Lake.

Speaking directly to Lake, Menard explained that a trained doctor with all of his credentials was already in the community, but unable to start work because of outstanding paperwork.

“I said, that’s a lot of crap and we need to get that done,” said Menard.

Dr. Morgan Lyttle, who hails from West Kelowna, is supposed to begin working with doctors Drew Soderberg and Errol Van Der Merwe at their practice on Granite Avenue, but has been caught in red tape limbo for months.

Lyttle attended medical school in Grenada, completed a three-year residency in Arizona at the end of June 2016 and passed all the exams needed to become a doctor.

However, Lyttle told the Herald it’s been a slow process communicating with Health Match BC and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia regarding requirements needed to become a licensed physician — a process he said he started a year ago.

Lyttle was expected to start seeing patients in Merritt at the beginning of February, but those appointments have had to be postponed, he told the Herald.

He said more appointments will likely have to be rescheduled because his registration package is expected to take about five more weeks to be processed.

“The amount of red tape has been unbelievable,” said local doctor and chief of medical staff at the Nicola Valley Hospital Duncan Ross.

Ross said they’ve been dealing with the College, the Interior Health Authority, Health Match BC and Health Minister Terry Lake to try and facilitate the process of getting Lyttle through the red tape, but it has still been an incredibly slow one.

“How can a guy be hung up in red tape this long when there’s no concern about his qualifications, it’s just all paper[work],” said Ross.

Lyttle has been renting a house in Merritt since November, but is currently living back home in West Kelowna as he waits for all the Is to be dotted and Ts crossed.

He said the reason he went into the medical profession was to become a small town doctor, and he wants to come to Merritt because it’s close to home for him.

“We’ve all been in anticipation — month by month — of the red tape clearing,” said Ross. “Starting in October, we were hoping he could work Thanksgiving, then in November we were hoping he’d be able to help us cover the Remembrance Day long weekend. Then we were hoping he’d be able to cover Christmas, then were were hoping he’d be able to cover New Years — it just goes on and on.”

“I think they only started to book people for Feb. 1 because we could not possibly comprehend that [the process] would not be done by now, but obviously we were wrong,” said Ross.

At the start of 2016, Merritt counted seven working physicians in the city. That number was cut to five, following the departure of both Dr. Urbanus Bester and Dr. Andries Smit midway through the spring.

The sudden departures of two of the town’s doctors left more than 2,000 people in Merritt without a family doctor — something that the Interior Health Authority and the physicians in Merritt have been working to correct ever since.

Ross said having Dr. Lyttle working here could help “mop up” a lot of people in town who still don’t have a family doctor.

But as Menard suggested, red tape seems to have limited Merritt’s ability to attract working doctors in recent history.

In 2015, Merritt-born doctor Steve Lali was in the process of moving his family back to his hometown to establish a practice — but ran into issues with Canadian immigration.

Though Lali was born in Merritt, he completed his training in Poland, and his residency in Miami. But it was Lali’s U.S.-born wife whose immigration to Canada was called into question.

The delay forced Lali to evaluate his job offers — and chose to relocate his family to Washington State, rather than risk more delays in sorting out the immigration issues.

At the time in 2015, Lali told the Herald it had been his intention to one day move back to Merritt. But taking a job as a physician in the U.S. would complicate that plan as he was likely to buy into whichever practice he joined.

“Once you buy-in, get established — children come along — you don’t know what your future entails, but it was always my full intention to move back to Merritt,” Lali said. “But it depends now.”

And while the pressure is on in Merritt to recruit another doctor, travelling 50 kilometres up Highway 5A to Logan Lake paints a different picture of public health.

In 2016, the municipality with a population of just over 2,000 people managed to recruit two doctors, through the province’s practice-ready assessment (PRA) program.

Dr. Safi Saeed opened his practice in Logan Lake on March 1, and his wife, Dr. Amena Wahbi, began practicing in the community later in the year.

But the husband and wife combination are still looking to fill their schedules with more visits from locals.

About half their patients come from either Kamloops or Merritt, the Saeed family told the CBC in early January.

The IHA decline to comment for this story, but a spokesperson did confirm that the health authority is working with a doctor slated to come to Merritt in the near future.