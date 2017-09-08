New evidence accepted in court battle over public access to Nicola Valley lakes

New evidence from the Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club has been introduced in the civil trial between the club and the Douglas Lake Cattle Company over public access to two area lakes.

Eight pictures taken on the Douglas Lake Ranch were accepted into evidence by Justice Joel Groves in Supreme Court today (Sept. 8).

The fish and game club’s lawyer Chris Harvey told the Herald these photos show there are two streams flowing into Stoney Lake, which weren’t disclosed by ranch manager Joe Gardner during a site tour held back in May.

“Douglas Lake’s contention was this [is] basically a man-made lake, not a natural lake, and so the fact that there are two streams going in [the lake] that they weren’t disclosing to the court is quite significant,” said Harvey, adding that he believes the evidence proves the lake is a natural occurring body of water.

In-court proceedings wrapped in January, but a ruling was delayed to allow Justice Groves to tour the lands in question. On May 23, lawyers for both the fish and game club and the Douglas Lake Cattle Company accompanied the judge to Minnie and Stoney lakes, which are surrounded by property owned by the cattle company.

Public access to the lakes is restricted by a locked gate installed by the ranch on Stoney Lake Road.

“In the course of the view, the party was taken to the east end of Stoney Lake and shown what Joe Gardner described as the only inlet stream to Stoney Lake — it was just a trickle of water,” Harvey told the Herald. “It raised the question of why the water flowing in the outlet stream was so much greater than the water we’d been shown coming into the lake.”

Fish and game club members Rick McGowan and Ed Hendricks returned to Stoney Lake two days later, with permission from the ranch and court, and found the two streams that were marked on a lot of the maps of the area.

The ranch rejected an appeal from the club to agree to allow photos of the waterways to be entered into evidence, forcing the club to file an appeal to Justice Groves to allow the lawsuit to be reopened.

“It’s not that these are newly discovered bodies of water, we just don’t think they are relevant to the analysis in this case,” Evan Cooke, lawyer for the Douglas Lake Cattle Company, told the Herald prior to today’s court proceeding.

The Douglas Lake Cattle Company is suing the fish and game club, seeking restitution for damages resulting from club members trespassing on ranch property to access the lakes. Through a counter-claim, the club is seeking an order which would declare access roads leading to Minnie and Stoney lakes as public roads. Such an order would also declare that the fish and fishery they access are public as well.

The ranch, through manager Joe Gardner, claims it has created a world-class fishery on Minnie and Stoney lakes through engineering and raising of what were barren waters in the 2000s.

“Douglas Lake was portraying that Stoney Lake was a dry pond, and they created it. But we knew there were two natural watercourses going into it,” said McGowan.

Written submissions from the lawyers of the plaintiff and defendant, commenting on the tour and today’s new evidence, will now need to be submitted by Oct. 6, with a ruling to be made sometime after that, said Harvey.