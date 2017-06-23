New evidence prompts a return to court for Fish and Game Club

It ain’t over ‘till it’s over.

And in the case of a court battle between the Nicola Valley Fish & Game Club and Douglas Lake Cattle Company over public access to lakes — despite weeks of deliberations in court and a courtroom field trip to Minnie and Stoney Lakes (the two lakes at the centre of the trial) — it ain’t over yet.

Justice Joel Groves has made the decision to reopen the lawsuit, in order to allow new evidence, collected by two members of the fish and game club during the tour of the lakes, to be submitted for consideration.

The Douglas Lake Cattle Company is suing the fish and game club, and through a counter-claim, the club is seeking an order which would declare access roads leading to Minnie and Stoney lakes as public roads. Such an order would also declare that the fish and fishery they access are public as well.

On May 23, lawyers from both sides were joined by Justice Groves and members of the media for a tour of the two lakes which are encircled by property now owned by Douglas Lake. But two members of the fish and game club who accompanied the lawyers on the tour — Rick McGowan and Ed Hendricks — noticed a couple watercourses flowing into Stoney Lake which had not been addressed in the courtroom.

“Douglas Lake was portraying that Stoney Lake was a dry pond, and they created it. But we knew there were two natural watercourses going into it,” said McGowan.

With a court-order from Justice Groves in their hands, the McGowan and Hendricks returned to the lakes on May 25, taking additional photographs of the inlets for the judge to consider in his deliberations.

“There was two options — the judge could go and have another view. That didn’t suit our needs. It wouldn’t happen until late summer, when everything is dried up,” explained McGowan.

Instead, the two sides will reconvene in court sometime this upcoming summer or fall — a date still has to be set — to discuss the watercourses that McGowan and Hendricks located.

Regardless of when they get their day in court, McGowan said the club remains committed to continuing the court battle until they get a resolution.

“We’re not doing this for a small fishing group, we’re doing this for the people of British Columbia. People should realize that — in reality, this has nothing to do with the Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club. We’re fighting this — our club is fighting this — to protect public access for everybody in B.C.,” he said. “This is kind of exciting — it’s kind of rare that lawsuits get reopened. The fact that it is getting reopened is a good thing for people in B.C. This is a good step forward in hopefully a favourable decision.”