New fund aims to support new trails

Funds obtained through the implementation of a mandatory licensing program for off-road vehicles could soon be used to further develop trails in B.C. backcountry and the Thompson-Nicola region according the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources.

The ministry sent out a press release at the end of March, announcing the creation of a new provincial government fund, dedicated to supporting projects that build new and maintain existing vehicle-friendly recreation trails in remote and rural areas.

The fund, the release went on to state, was created through a portion of the fees that off-road vehicle drivers pay to ICBC when registering the vehicles. That licensing program was introduced by the province in 2015, with drivers required to pay a one-time fee of $48. Since it was introduced, more than 100,000 off-road vehicles (ORVs) have been registered across the province, with the monies collected being used to support the Province’s off-road vehicle management framework.

Off-road vehicles include snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles or “quads,” dirt bikes and side-by-sides.

While the current framework established by the ministry allows snowmobile clubs to charge user fees on a network of trails maintained by the club. However those fees are generally used to maintain current service levels (grooming access trails, plowing parking lots and maintaining trails), rather than to build new trail networks.

With the establishment of this new fund — officially, the ORV Trail Management Sub-Account — the ministry anticipates clubs like the Merritt Snowmobile Club will be able to apply for financial support of new trail developments. However, a framework for the application process is still being developed, and draft guidelines should be available at some point this summer.

Asked about plans for future trail networks near Merritt, a spokesperson for the ministry said that consultations with clubs and communities are ongoing, but that “there continues to be widespread interest in developing mountain bike trails in many parts of the Thompson-Nicola region.”