New nurse practitioner coming to Merritt

A new, full-time nurse practitioner will soon be serving the Nicola Valley once again.

A new nurse practitioner has been found to replace Julia Walker, who broke ground last year as Merritt’s first such health care provider.

Easson said the new nurse practitioner still needs to complete an exam to become licensed in B.C.

That exam is scheduled to be done by next week, but it could take up to six weeks before the results are known, Easson said.

“We can’t fill that position until she’s fully licensed,” Easson said.

Easson said the new nurse practitioner lined up is from B.C.

Earlier this year, Walker took a job in the same position in the Okanagan, but in the interim has continued to serve Merritt a few days per week along with a nurse practitioner from Logan Lake at the Conayt Friendship Society in downtown Merritt.