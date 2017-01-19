New nurse practitioner to start work by February

Interior Health Authority has confirmed that a new nurse practitioner will begin serving Merritt at the end of the month.

Genevieve Dube is replacing Julia Walker, who broke ground as Merritt’s first nurse practitioner in 2015.

Walker accepted another position in the Okanagan last summer, leading to a lengthy job search to find her replacement. Walker continued to see patients in Merritt a few days per week in the interim.

In November, IHA health services administrator Berni Easson told the Herald a new nurse practitioner had been found, but still needed to complete exams to become licensed in B.C.

“That has all gone through very smoothly,” Easson told the Herald in a phone interview earlier this week.

By the end of January, Dube will begin working out of the same office at the Conayt Friendship Society in downtown Merritt and take on Walker’s patients.

“Everything will carry on as if it were Julia, but [with] a different nurse practitioner,” said Easson.

Walker was still developing her practice when she left, and Easson said that she believes Dube will be able to accept more patients.

As a nurse practitioner, Dube maintains her own practice and patients, makes diagnoses, orders lab tests, refers patients to specialists, and can prescribe medication. Nurse practitioners also often work in partnership with family doctors.

“We’ll be introducing her to the physician team and she’ll be getting to know Merritt,” said Easson.