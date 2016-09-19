New rest area coming to Okanagan Connector

A new rest area designed to support the potential future development of car charging stations and WiFi is being constructed between Merritt and Kelowna at the Loon Lake interchange on Highway 97C.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Todd Stone made the announcement today (Sept. 19), saying the new rest area will be built to a modern standard, complete with running water, flush toilets and ample room for commercial trucks to park.

“We recognize that rest areas are extremely important for truck drivers and the general public who are on the road for long hours, as they need a safe, clean place to stop and have a rest,” said Stone in a press release.

The rest area will offer separate parking areas for passenger vehicles and large commercial traffic.

The ministry is investing $9 million into upgrading the province’s existing rest areas and constructing new ones all over the course of three years. These projects will include adding additional lighting, upgrading buildings, improving accessibility and increasing capacity for commercial truck parking at existing facilities.

“BCTA has advocated for more and better rest areas for commercial vehicle drivers since 2011,” said B.C. Trucking Association president and CEO Louise Yako in the press release. “When the highway is your workplace, you should be able to rely on safe, clean, well-lit rest areas at strategic locations with room to park,” he went on to state adding that the BCTA is pleased with the province’s announcement.