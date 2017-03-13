New software keeps old language alive

Youngsters and adults alike will benefit from a new tool designed to keep the Nlaka’ pamux language alive and well in the Nicola Valley.

The eight First Nations that make up the Citxw Nlaka’ pamux Assembly (CNA) are each receiving six computers equipped with licenses to an online program designed to teach the language orally.

Three computers were set up at the Coldwater Band School back on Thursday (Mar. 2), with a trio of fourth graders getting a crack at the program, sounding out the words of the language spoken by their elders.

“It was great, and I love [that] we can say stuff with it and it copies us,” said 10-year-old Keira William, adding that she’s interested in learning her native language.

“Sometimes my grandma helps me speak it out,” said Madora Shuter — Keira’s cousin and classmate — of the Nlaka’ pamux language.

“The kids really pick up on it quickly,” said CNA language program illustrator Lena Nicholson. “ And they’re keen. Most of the kids we’ve shown this to want to keep trying,” she said.

Coldwater School primary teacher Kathy Oppenheim said it was awesome to see the students familiarizing themselves with the Nlaka’ pamux language.

“We’re wanting to incorporate more language because there’s not many speakers left,” said Oppenheim.

The CNA purchased 50 licenses to the software known as CAN-8, and is placing 48 computers with access to the program at various locations around the eight communities that make up the Citxw Nlaka’ pamux Assembly — Ashcroft, Boston Bar, Coldwater, Cook’s Ferry, Nicomen, Nooaitch, Shackan and Siska.

The CNA has been adapting the online program for the Nlaka’ pamux language by having elders fluent in the language to record words and phrases for the program, which helps users practice their pronunciation, CNA language team member Jack Miller told the Herald.

The program has the audio clips for each word in Nlaka’ pamuxcin along with a picture of the word and what it is written in english.

“The individual listens to a word that the elder has spoken and then they’re able to record their own voice saying the same word or phrase,” said Miller.

“We’re emphasizing the oral, because the Nlaka’ pamux language itself was, traditionally, a spoken language. There never was spelling initially,” said Miller.

“There’s nothing on there that’s written in the Nlaka’ pamux language — they hear the Nlaka’ pamux [but] see the English [spelling],” said CNA curriculum developer Mary Angus.

Nicholson said the spelling of words in Nlaka’ pamuxcin is complex, with many symbols and accents that people don’t recognize.

“Our language isn’t the same as English. We have guttural sounds. How did you write that down?” she said.

“The English confirms to them what it is they’re trying to say,” said Angus.

Each band is being given a set of usernames and passwords to allow community members to log on and access the language program from the new community computers, as well as their own computers at home, CNA language team member Jean York told the Herald.

The program will make language studies classes a bit easier and more exciting with this tool for independent learning now on hand at the school, said Coldwater School teacher Marilyn Lytton.

The Coldwater Band is also giving one of its six computers with access to the CAN-8 software to Merritt Secondary School (MSS), Coldwater Band councillor Shelley Oppenheim-Lacerte told the Herald.

They’re also looking to get license for Central Elementary School to utilize the program.

In addition to the words and phrases, the curriculum being developed with this program will include stories, songs and other cultural teachings that emphasize the oral aspect of the language, the CNA states on its website.

The process of developing this resource by the CNA is ongoing. Elders and other fluent Nlaka’ pamuxcin speakers will work together to revive forgotten words and create new ones to expand the dictionary.

York said one of the mandates of the CNA is to revitalize the Nlaka’ pamux language.

To date, the CNA has placed computers with access to the language program in Coldwater, Ashcroft, Spences Bridge, and Cook’s Ferry.

The communities of Shackan, Nooaitch, Nicomen, Siska and Boston Bar are next.