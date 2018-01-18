New staff sergeant named for Merritt

The RCMP has named its new top cop for the Merritt detachment.

Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Lorne Wood, head of that detachment’s major-crime unit, has been hired to replace outgoing staff sergeant Sheila White.

“Merritt seems like a great town and I’m pretty outdoorsy,” Wood told the Herald, adding that he enjoys hunting, fishing and hiking, which the Nicola Valley is known for.

The 46-year-old will begin his job as the new Merritt staff sergeant at the end of March, but will be commuting from Kamloops until June, when his youngest daughter graduates high school.

“The plan is to buy a house and move,” said Wood, noting that he hopes to be living in Merritt by the summer.

As a first-time staff sergeant, Wood said he’ll need some time to adjust to the new position as it will be very different from his current one.

“The biggest thing in that first six months or a year is to get things sorted out, meet everyone and see what needs some attention and what’s working well,” Wood said.

Wood said he understands there are concerns in Merritt surrounding impaired driving and the influence of drugs, but intends to learn more about the city’s from the city’s police committee, which meets next Tuesday (Jan. 23).

The 20-year veteran of the RCMP has been in charge of the major-crime unit in Kamloops for the past five years and, prior to that, worked in that same field in the BC RCMP’s North District.

He said this new job is a big change from his current position, but he is looking forward to it.

“Change is always good,” he said.

After years of work in plain clothes investigations, Wood said he decided it was time for a change and a new challenge.

He said he thinks his breadth of experience working in different detachments will help him in his new roll as staff sergeant in Merritt.

“Staff sergeant White’s clearly got things running quite well, so hopefully I can slide in and learn some stuff from her and keep things going,” Wood said.

White announced in September she had taken a job as an advisory non-commissioned officer, so Wood will still receive her guidance as she is responsible for mentoring detachment commanders in Merritt, Logan Lake, Ashcroft, Clinton, Kamloops, Lytton and Lillooet.

“She’ll be my boss,” said Wood.

White has remained the acting staff sergeant in Merritt while her replacement was sought.

Wood began his career with the RCMP in 100 Mile House where he worked for six and a half years before moving to his position with major crimes in Prince George for the RCMP’s North District. Wood has worked in major crimes since 2004.