New teachers hired around SD 58

There are some new faces around School District 58 thanks to new funding from the provincial government handed down as a result of a recent court ruling on class size and composition.

SD 58 superintendent Steve McNiven told the Herald that to date 10 new positions — four full-time and six part-time — have been filled with the $242,000 the district received.

He said seven new teachers have been hired, and three people were given additions to their contracts.

Three of those seven new teachers — a math and science teacher, a humanities teacher and applied skills teacher — were hired to full-time positions at Merritt Secondary School.

A part-time drama and social studies teacher was also hired on at Princeton Secondary School.

At the elementary level, one new full-time teacher was hired at John Allison Elementary School in Princeton, and two,part-time student support workers were hired in Merritt — one for Merritt Central Elementary and another for Merritt Bench Elementary.

Three teachers at Collettville Elementary received additional teaching time and pay on their current contracts to round out the 10 positions.

McNiven said when it came to deciding what schools would hire more teachers, it was determined that no new positions were required at Diamond Vale and Nicola Canford Elementary.

“What we found was in those schools there was less of a need based on the current staffing that they have,” said McNiven.

With about 90 per cent of the funding now spent, McNiven said the school district is now searching for one more part-time teacher at MSS, who teach social studies and drama.

He said the district’s on call list for substitute teachers recently reopened, but no SD 58 teachers under contract have left for jobs in other districts.

The province allocated $50 million to hire up to 1,100 teachers across B.C. after losing a protracted dispute with the B.C. Teachers’ Federation. The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in favour of the union on its right to bargain class size limits and composition during contract talks.

That ruling, issued in November, restored contract language from 2002 that was removed from the collective agreement by then-education minister Christy Clark.