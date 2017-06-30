New transit contract in place for Merritt bus drivers

A new five-year agreement has been signed to keep the buses running in Merritt.

The 1722 local of the Amalgamated Transit Union and the Nicola Valley Transportation Society — which operates of the Merritt system through an agreement with BC Transit — have a new contract in place.

A ratification vote was conducted in Merritt last Wednesday and received “a strong positive vote,” a press release from the ATU stated.

The highlights of the agreement include an increase in employer contributions to the health plan and the introduction of sick day provisions, as well as industry standard wage increases. There are also new and improved clauses protecting union members’ rights.

The union represents six bus drivers in Merritt and their last contract expired in March.

ATU President Scott Lovell told the Herald bus service wasn’t disrupted, and there were no hiccups in negotiating a new agreement.

“It was just a matter of making schedules work,” said Lovell of the bargaining process.

The new agreement puts the local transit system on a sound basis for the coming years, said bargaining committee member Tim Larsen in the press release.

“With the expansion in service we will see next year, it was important to get a sound five-year deal,” said Larsen.

BC Transit and the City of Merritt have agreed to increase late night service hours, introduce Sunday and on-demand service and increase the frequency of trips to Lower Nicola starting in 2018.

Lovell told the Herald that with the expansion of the system coming next year, there may be a need for more drivers to serve the Merritt transit system.