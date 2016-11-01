New turbines standing tall on Pennask plateau

Motorists travelling on Highway 97C between Merritt and Kelowna will see some new additions to the landscape near the Pennask plateau, as five wind turbines now tower over the ridge.

The turbines each stand 100 metres tall, and were installed on the plateau as part of the Okanagan Wind project, the first wind project of its kind in the Okanagan region. The project is being undertaken by InstarAGF Asset Management Inc., and Zero Emission Energy Developments, Inc.

The whole project entails ten turbines, installed at two locations — five on the Pennask Plateau, and five at the more remote Shinish location, south of the Pennask plateau.

Though the turbines have been erected on the Pennask site, the towers are still under construction at the Shinish location.

While two companies are spearheading the infrastructure project, the two sites, Pennask and Shinish, are located in the traditional Okanagan territory, claimed by a number of existing bands.

That meant the project could only be realized with the consent and cooperation of the bands, explained Brian Holmes, a councillor for the Upper Nicola Band, one of the bands which was consulted on the Okanagan Wind project.

Holmes got involved with the project in 2012, when the Okanagan Wind was still in the consultation and consulting phase with a number of different First Nations bands, including the Penticton Indian Band, and the Westbank First Nation.

“Traditional Okanagan territory is in Upper Nicola’s area of interest,” explained Holmes.

The consultation process involved the undertaking of archeological studies of the two sites, and wildlife management studies to best guess the impact of the development on the surrounding birds and mammals, said Holmes.

“This project started back in 2007, in terms of the original concept. It always takes six or seven years to develop an infrastructure project from initial concept to fruition. Then you see it through construction and development,” explained Gregory Smith, president and CEO of InstarAGF. “So when you’re doing longterm projects — you know we’ll be here for forty years plus — we think in terms of decades. So it takes time to do it right.”

The Okanagan Wind project was procured under BC Hydro’s standing offer program, which encourages the development of small clean energy installations. Both the Pennask and Shinish locations will produce 15 megawatts each, for a total of 30 megawatts generated by the project — enough to power the equivalent of 9,000 homes once complete.

For comparison, the Site C dam will produce about 1,100 megawatts of power each year once it is fully operational.

“What’s great about the standard offer program is that it works great with communities. Our partnership with First Nations groups within the region is instrumental to infrastructure,” said Smith. “We can talk about infrastructure projects, and the big physical nature of it, but what it really comes down to is the communities and the people.”

For Holmes and the Upper Nicola Band, the importance of the relationship between InstarAGF and the band was underscored by the significance of the traditional Okanagan territory to the First Nations people.

“There was a concern when we first met with [InstarAGF] — just like anything, we didn’t know them. It was this company coming in from the east to B.C., and things are done differently here in B.C.,” said Holmes. “We actually held a private ceremony on the site, and they were okay with it and even participated in it.”

Though the band signed an impact-benefits agreement which does offer some tangible benefits to the band, Holmes couldn’t elaborate on the details of the agreement due to confidentiality rules already in place.

“We’re not getting rich off this project,” said Holmes. “To me the biggest key was them saying ‘We recognize this as traditional territory and a sacred area.’”

He added that the band’s chief concerns with the agreement were in regards to the impact to wildlife in the area, as well as potential impacts to the water.

“The water is a big thing, because that’s the headwater that comes down into the community,” said Holmes.

While the Okanagan Wind project is the first of its kind in the Okanagan, more projects of a similar scope could soon be on the way for the region.

Another wind-power company, Seabreeze Power Corp., is currently undertaking preliminary study work on two sites near Merritt. Those turbines would also fall under the BC Hydro standing offer program, so the installations would each produce less than 15 megawatts of power.