The New Zealand rugby diaries pt. 1

Reflections on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to one of the Lands Down Under by members of the Merritt Secondary School girls’ rugby team in late March and early April of this year. Part one of a two-part feature. Part two next week.

All photos contributed, story edited by Ian Webster.

March 17/18 – Kenzie Wray, Grade 9

So today is the day. I don’t know what to think, too many thoughts are going through my head. I’m nervous but excited. We just got to Kamloops and will be getting on the plane soon. I’m sort of scared because it’s my first time on a plane, but I’m ready. The plane is just going to Vancouver. I will be fine…

We just landed, and I have decided I love planes. They are so interesting. I just want to keep traveling. I haven’t left Canada yet so we will see how I feel after this long wait and long plane ride.

Being in an airport for this long is terrible; we are here for six hours and we’ve only been in the airport for a few minutes but it feels like an eternity. Maya and I had Subway and Starbucks for dinner, I’m going to miss all the North American things. While we were waiting, we decided to start a mini game of rugby in the middle of the airport. It was so much fun.

Finally, we have met the whole team and the girls from Castlegar and Kamloops are really nice. I can’t wait to get to know them. We are about to board the plane soon and I’m really excited…I have been sitting on this plane for a while now, and it sucks but I’m going to try and sleep and/or watch movies for the rest of the flight…I just woke up and we are almost there. I’m so happy. We landed and oh my god, it’s so beautiful and warm. It’s like 5 o’clock and its almost twenty degrees. I love it already…I can’t wait for the next two weeks.

March 19 – Kalea Palmer, Grade 12

We landed around 5:30 a.m. (NZ time). We had to wait for our bags, go through customs and arrange rental cars. Needless to say, it was a long morning, but we were all happy to be off the plane and FINALLY in New Zealand. Once we were all packed into our cars, we headed north towards a small town called Paihia (Pie-Here). The drive was breathtaking; everything was so green. Paihia itself reminded me a lot of Penticton. It had a small boardwalk you could stroll up and down, with some cute looking restaurants.

Lots of girls, including myself, went swimming for a bit and others rented bikes. Later that night Nika, Kerry and I went looking around town. We found a cute little ice cream stand and a local school with a playground and rugby field. We had some races. At the playground, there was a cute amphitheater. We took some pictures and ended up losing track of time. Our parent chaperones had to call my cell to tell us we needed to come back to the hostel.

March 20 – Keisha Henry, Grade 12

We started our first full day in New Zealand early — up by 7:30 a.m., gathering our rugby equipment since we had our first 7’s (seven aside rugby) mini-tournament with the Kerikeri high school and another all-girls school.

We arrived at the Kerikeri fields around noon. Since there were so many girls on our team, we got spilt into two teams for the tournament. As we were warming up, the coach from the all-girls school came over and asked if four girls from our team could go play for him as he did not have enough girls. Immediately three other girls (Jamie, Xni, Gracie) and I raised our hands.

Surprisingly, more than half the girls on the other team hadn’t played rugby before, but when you watched them, everything from their passing to their tackling looked so natural. It was kind of intimidating but also amazing.

I learned so much from playing with them in just a couple of hours. I think my favourite part about the whole day was the coach and the girls that were on the sidelines. They couldn’t remember our names so when we had the ball, all you could hear was, “Go Canada!” “Run Canada!” Finally, by the end of the day, they remembered our names. The last couple games we had, the coach put me in as hooker, which is the middle person in a scrum. Being in a scrum was definitely not what I was used to playing but surprisingly I enjoyed it.

I have to say, out of the 14 days we were in New Zealand, playing with a team from New Zealand was the highlight of my whole trip. I’ll never forget the girls or the coach and what they all taught me.

March 21 – Jamie Neill, Grade 11

Today we woke up early to go to a tour of the Waitangi Treaty Signing Grounds. This is where we first got our taste of the captivating Maori culture. When we were at the treaty grounds, our tour-guide showed us the Maori war canoes, also known as waka tauas. They are hundreds of years old. The war canoes were carved out of totara trees that are native to New Zealand. Some of the war canoes are more than 25 metres long and three metres wide!

They are decorated with gorgeous carvings of the gods to protect them while out on the ocean, and paintings in the traditional colors of red, white and black. We also got to watch a cultural performance featuring the famous haka. We learnt that the haka is not just a chant that the All Blacks rugby teams do before every game; it is a tribal war dance that Maori tribes would chant on the battlefield to intimidate their opponents. Later that afternoon we took a ferry across the bay to a small fishing town known as Russell. It was a very cute tourist town with many shops and wonderful places to eat.

While in a souvenir shop, a local told us about a beautiful beach that was only a 15 minute walk away. Some of us walked to the other side of the island to see the beautiful long beach that was not nearly as busy, and made for an excellent scene for a photo shoot. When we got back from the beach we saw a bunch of our girls soaking wet. We found out they decided to jump into the ocean fully-clothed. While some of us went to the beach and jumped into the ocean, many girls went out for some delicious fresh fish and chips. The weather was absolutely gorgeous!

March 22 – Jamie Neill, Grade 11

Today we had to wake up really early as we had to drive to Auckland, which is three hours from Paihia. Then we head to drive another 2 hours for our game against Te Awamutu College (Tee Awa-moo-too). On our way to Auckland we stopped at a beach to eat lunch and stretch. This beach was perfect for shell collecting. It had beautiful waves. Once it was time to go, we were in a time crunch to get to our hostel in Auckland on time and later to our game.

Just our luck one of the rental vans lost their keys and one of the girls lost her phone. Everyone began to search; we could not find them for the longest time. Just as the adults were making plans for some parents and girls to stay behind, the keys and phone were found, but we were late! We had to race down to Auckland, check into our hostel, and get back on the road to Te Awamutu during rush hour!

Eventually everyone got to the game, but we were close to two hours late. This game was our first game of 15s in New Zealand and as a team. The game was really exciting and the score was really close, but we stepped up to the plate and won! The switch between playing sevens and 15s was quite drastic. After the game, Te Awamutu made a wonderful meal of lamb. During dinner we were able to socialize with the other team. Hearing about their life, and talking about mine was really fun. We ended up swapping social media names so we could stay in contact with each other.

March 23 – Kenzie Wray, Grade 9

So today was just a traveling day. Another long car ride in beautiful New Zealand. We have been here for five days and I love it. I never want to leave; this is the best place ever. We just got to Melville school and we will be doing a skills camp. The camp is teaching us a lot of valuable skills. Even though they were basic drills, I never knew how much I needed to work on them.

For example, they said when you go into a tackle, make T-Rex arms and wrap your arms really tight and squeeze. This will make it easier and safer to take the person down.

We just finished up the camp and it was a great experience. Another car ride off to the hotel!. Xni and I are in the same room together and she is so funny. Today was a good day — we had a camp, hung out and relaxed. At the hotel, we played a few team bonding games. They were a lot of fun, and I’m happy because they made us all a little closer. I just want to stay with these people and never leave New Zealand.