The New Zealand rugby diaries, pt. 2

Reflections on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to one of the Lands Down Under in late March and early April of this year by members of the Merritt Secondary School girls’ rugby team. Part two of a two-part feature.

Edited by Ian Webster, all photos contributed.

March 24- Maya Gregoire

Today is the day my team and I will be going to Nga Taiatia School. Nga Taiatia is a Maori traditional immersion school. Myself, coming from a Nkmaplqs I Snmamayatn ilk Sqilxtet School (Okanagan cultural immersion school) background, I was honoured to share a part of my First Nations ways.

When we arrived at the school, the students did a Powhiri traditional welcome. The welcome was a very special opportunity for us Canadians to experience the Maori ways. Following the welcome, the teams combined and we started doing rugby drills together.

They were kind enough to provide us lunch, so we buddied up with our hosts and they gave us a tour of their school. It was very different — with more of an outside learning space and zero lockers. After the tour, it was game time. I do not even remember the score, but I know it was really close. This game was a great learning experience for myself and my team. After the game, I gifted two eagle feathers that I brought from Merritt — one to the school principal and one to our host coach. Coming from half way around our world, I felt a significant responsibility to share a part of my Okanagan culture with theirs.

Overall, I am so grateful to have had the chance to be part of this trip as it was more than a rugby trip and a chance to travel. It was very culturally enriching, and diverse in more ways than I could have ever expected.

March 25 – Xni Grismer, Grade 11

It was an early start (like every day) as we were heading to the Waitomo Caves, the home of glow worms. The first cave that we entered looked like it was from a movie — it was amazing! We went through the cave and got to a place where we finally got to see glow worms; they looked like stars in the night. When we were leaving the cave, we took a boat along a little river and got to see thousands, if not millions, of glow worms. We went to the second cave which was probably only five minutes down the road. The beginning of it was like a spiral, and it looked like we were in a spy movie. The tour guide told us scary stories.

It was so pretty down there. I loved it. After the caves, we had a couple of hours left till the game started, so we went to a kiwi habitat and finally got to see a real kiwi. Sadly we were not allowed to take pictures because they are nocturnal. We also got to see different lizards and birds. When we got to the stadium, we met a group of guys from Japan who were there for rugby as well and we took pictures together. The game was amazing! The Blues won! After the longest day ever, we finally got to go back to the hotel.

March 26 – Nika Beech, Grade 12

I was told Whakarewarewa (just call it Whaka(waka)) was a hot spring. You know, the kind where you just sit in Earths’ natural hot tub for an hour or so. Little did I (and apparently everyone else) know that Whakarewarewa is actually a small village on top of a geothermal landscape — which is still really cool, and I am happy I went. The only problem was I decided not to wear any shoes.

You know, that’s what you do in New Zealand — you don’t have to wear shoes half the time.

I thought we were going to be lounging in some hot springs for a while then leaving, not taking a tour of the entire village. My feet were okay though. There was only one part of the ground that was really hot; I just hobbled across it as fast as I could. After the tour, we were able to watch a Maori cultural performance, and some of us got to eat corn that they had cooked in one of the geothermal pools. All in all, it was a good day.

March 27 – Taylor Nicholls, Grade 9

Today was a travel day. We checked out of our hostel in Rotorua and packed up our vans so we could head out for Wellington. It was a long drive — roughly five hours. Just before reaching Wellington, we stopped at a little beach. The tide was out so we were able to walk on some the cool looking rocks and look for small sea animals and shells. By the time, we got to Wellington we were all ready for bed.

March 28 – Xni Grismer, Grade 11

It was the last game day in New Zealand. We stopped at a beach on the way there. It had big waves and almost everyone was playing in the water because it was so hot out.

When we arrived at the school, there was a wall with pictures of about a dozen national rugby team members that had attended this particular school. From that moment on, I knew we were in for a good fight. We lost pretty badly, but played amazingly! It was one of our best games.

On the way, back to the hostel, we stopped in a little town named Foxton to eat. Everyone branched off and got their own food. The meet-up place was at a park nearby. It had a fantastic playground, with a zip line, hamster wheel and a weird swing set that would go around in a circle. It could hold up to four people. The park also had a working train. We all played around and had a great time. We didn’t want to leave.

March 29 – Nika Beech, Grade 12

Today was pretty much a free day for us. Some went to the beach, some went shopping and others went on a hike. I, myself, decided to tag along with Kalea and we ended up going to the Te Papa Museum in Wellington. There was an exhibit showing prehistoric kiwi birds that were eight feet tall! Kiwis in this day and age are about a foot tall.

After exploring for a bit, Kalea and I came across this really weird show — a brief history lesson on New Zealand. It was set in an old thrift store. It had stage lights to light up objects from the time they were talking about. It was one of those really artsy films that are really bizarre, and it made absolutely zero sense.

After we did a little bit of shopping, our van drove about a half hour out of Wellington to find sunshine and beach. We stayed there for a couple hours. I decided to go on a hunt for some really cool sea shells.

March 30 – Taylor Nicholls, Grade 9

Today was one of the, if not the, longest travel days of the trip. We left Wellington to head back to Auckland. The drive was about 7 hours. The van with mostly girls from Merritt stopped at a rugby museum for about an hour. During the drive, we ended up taking this really windy road. We came across a quad with a warning sign that said “Caution, stock ahead.” Naturally we were curious — it was a herd of sheep walking along the highway/ road being herded by two quads and a dog. It was one of the coolest and most different thing I have ever seen.

March 31 – Nika Beech, Grade 12

Today is the day we go home. Some are really excited, but I did not want to leave. New Zealand has been an experience of a lifetime. We had the option of either going to the airport and watching everyone’s bags or go to a park. I chose to go to the park with some girls from Castlegar and Nika. Once we arrived we played on the playground then decided to go on an adventure to find a coffee shop. Luckily, we found one. It served delicious food, and also had free Wi-Fi so we could update everyone one before we left the country. We found out that there was a hike we could take to the top of the mountain and see a volcano crater. The view was incredible; you could see all of Auckland. Instead of taking the path down, Nike, Naomi and I went straight down the grassy hillside. At the airport, we had to go through bag check, security and last but not least customs. It was a bitter sweet moment for everyone; we were all so sad that we were leaving such a beautiful country, but happy that we were about to see our families and sleep in our own beds.