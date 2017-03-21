Newborn passes away en route to hospital

A newborn baby died after going into cardiac arrest on the Coquihalla Highway yesterday (March 20).

Details are limited, but Merritt RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming confirmed a family was taking its baby to the BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver for testing when it suffered a medical emergency while travelling on the highway near exit 256 south of Merritt.

“They noted that their infant son was not breathing and ultimately in cardiac arrest,” said Flemming.

Police were called, at about 4 p.m., to close the highway to allow an air ambulance helicopter to land and pick up the family.

“The air ambulance came, and the poor little guy died on route to the hospital [in Kamloops],” said Flemming.

“CPR had been done almost extensively since he was discovered to be non-responsive,” said Flemming.

The family is believed to be from Vernon, Flemming said.

Flemming couldn’t confirm what complications the infant was suffering from that could have led to the cardiac arrest.