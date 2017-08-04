Next BC Liberal leader should unite, not divide British Columbians: Tegart

Whoever succeeds Christy Clark as the next leader of the BC Liberal party should be someone who can find a delicate balance between the party’s reliable rural base, and the province’s typically left-leaning urban voters, said Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart.

“I think we have to work hard to look at the synergies between urban and rural, rather than the differences,” Tegart said in an interview with the Herald on Aug. 1. “We are going to need a party that recognizes how important rural and urban are to who B.C. is — and I think a great many people will be looking for that in a leadership candidate.”

Though she stopped short of suggesting who in her Liberal caucus might be the best at bridging the rural/urban divide, Tegart’s analysis of priorities for the party moving forward make sense, given the results of the election this past summer.

After the election on May 9, Tegart’s Liberals couldn’t have done much better with B.C.’s rural voters. Only three ridings in regions outside of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island swung to the BC NDP — otherwise it was a BC Liberal sweep.

But losses on the coast and on the island were costly for the incumbent Liberal party. In the tumultuous weeks that followed the election, the Liberals were ousted from the government benches, forcing Clark to issue her resignation as premier. Effective Aug. 4, Clark announced she would also be stepping down as leader of the BC Liberal party and making an exit from public life.

“To say I was disappointed in her resignation would be an understatement,” said Tegart, reflecting on her time serving as an MLA in Clark’s government (Tegart was first elected in 2013).

But while Tegart described the former premier in glowing terms, calling her a visionary for B.C., and praising her as a savvy strategist and tireless campaigner, some signs pointed towards Clark’s waning popularity among British Columbians.

A poll released by Insights West on the eve of the election showed that only 38 per cent of British Columbians held a favourable view of Christy Clark (Horgan scored slightly higher at 42 per cent, with Weaver earning top marks of the three with 46 per cent).

“One of the challenges of going into this election was 16 years of power,” said Tegart, referring to the fact that the BC Liberals had governed the province uninterrupted since 2001.

More details about the upcoming BC Liberal leadership race should be released by the end of the month, but on Tuesday, Tegart was ready to reveal one detail: her name won’t appear on the ballot.

Tegart said she had “no plans at all” to stage a leadership run, adding that she had recently been re-elected as caucus chair for the BC Liberals, and would remain neutral in the leadership race.

Though she didn’t throw her hat in the ring, Tegart offered a word of advice to potential candidates: “We need strategies on how to pull people together, because urban B.C. cannot survive without rural B.C. and vice-versa.”