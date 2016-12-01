NHL opening-day rosters filled with ex-BCHLers

When the 2016-17 National Hockey League season officially got under way in October, there was a huge Canadian Junior Hockey League (Junior A) presence spread over the rosters of the 30 NHL-member teams.

As of Oct. 26, there were no fewer than 147 CJHL players (89 forwards, 46 defencemen and 12 goaltenders) who had played at least one NHL regular-season game for their respective clubs. Every single National Hockey League team had at least one CJHL alumnus.

Leading the way was the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) with 58 graduates playing on a National Hockey League team. The British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) was second with 33 alumni on NHL rosters, followed by the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) with 21.

Fifteen different BCHL teams have one or more former players now competing in the NHL, led by the Penticton Vees with eight. The next closest teams — the Coquitlam Express, Victoria Grizzlies and Salmon Arm Silverbacks — all have three players in the NHL ranks.

Notable names with links to past and present BCHL teams are Jamie and Jordie Benn (Victoria Grizzlies, Dallas Stars), Duncan Keith (Penticton Panthers, Chicago Black Hawks), Milan Lucic (Coquitlam Express, Edmonton Oilers), Carey Price (Quesnel Millionaires, Montreal Canadiens), Kyle Turris (Burnaby Express, Ottawa Senators) and rookies Troy Stecher (Penticton Vees, Vancouver Canucks) and Danton Heinen (Surrey Eagles, Boston Bruins).

“The ever-increasing number of our alumni on NHL clubs is a tremendous testament to the development of our players, as well as the preparation and commitment put forth by each of our member leagues and their respective teams,” said CJHL chairman Kirk Lamb.