Nicola, Coldwater and Spius set to be closed for angling

Starting on Wednesday (Aug. 31), the Coldwater River, Nicola River, and Spius Creek will be closed to anglers, due to high temperatures in the water which endanger an already vulnerable fish population.

Despite the relatively cool, wet summer, a spell of hot weather in August compounded with other factors led to a drastic increase in the temperature of the water in these systems, explained Steve Maricle, a senior fisheries biologist with the Ministry of the Environment.

“The temperature in the upper Coldwater, lower Coldwater, and the Nicola have all exceeded 20 degrees,” said Maricle, adding that temperatures reached as high as 26 degrees in the Nicola during the hottest stretch of weather in August.

The closure is set to last until the ministry lifts the ban — but a more permanent restriction on the rivers might still be on the way.

“We’re actually going to move towards an annual closure for the Coldwater, Spius and Nicola for August and September,” said Maricle. “I’ve lived in Kamloops for 45 years — this year has been one of the coolest years on record. Even in the face of that, you get ten days of a hot spell, you’ve got conditions that are extreme. It just doesn’t make any sense to keep it open.”

Several species of fish in the Coldwater and particularly the Nicola River are already at dangerously low populations, explained Maricle, adding that the stress of being yanked from the already-warm water could easily kill the fish.

Bull trout and Chinook salmon make up the majority of the fish in the river systems during this time of year — fish which aren’t supposed to be targeted by anglers in the first place said Maricle. Still, those that are fishing on the rivers will target the small pools of cooler groundwater where the fish tend to congregate, said Maricle, which means a few anglers can do a lot of damage to the fish stocks.

But while the ban aims to help in the conservation effort of these species of fish, Maricle said enacting a closure of the waterways every year wastes valuable time when the river is at its most vulnerable.

“The real sad thing about it is that I started this process on the 23 or 24 of August — because of the process I have to go through, we’ve left it open for a week and half during the most critical period,” he said.

Establishing a yearly schedule when the rivers would be closed to anglers would go a long way to avoiding any delay in closures when temperatures started to ramp up in the water.

Though he estimates there aren’t a huge number of anglers out on the rivers this time of year, Maricle admits that he expects some push back on an annual closure of the Coldwater, Spius and Nicola rivers.

“There’s always a few people that like to get out, and they’ll say ‘Well you’re infringing on our right to fish.,’” said Maricle. “We always manage on conservation first — recreational activity opportunity always comes after conservation… Particularly the bull trout in the Nicola, they’re really a fringe population, they’re just hanging on.

“To protect them far exceeds the rights of anglers going to fish these systems at this time of year.”