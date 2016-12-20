Nicola Family Therapy rent to be discussed at budget meetings

A request to cap the amount Nicola Family Therapy (NFT) pays to rent space at city hall has been earmarked for discussion at upcoming budget meetings, but not before being met with concerns from some city councillors.

“This organization has had some pretty cheap rent from the city, it’s in a pretty nice spot just to be in this building [and] we’ve always included hydro, gas, water [and] they’re exempted from taxes,” said Coun. Linda Brown at the Dec. 6 regular council meeting.

“I think if they can not afford the building they’re in, they need to go find a building they can afford to be in. That, to me, is the only way of looking at it because the city is in the business of needing the rent rather than going to the citizens of Merritt and asking for the money,” she said.

Coun. Ginny Prowal also wasn’t in favour of a cap on rent.

“If you do it for one, then you’re going to have to do it for everyone, and it kind of just snowballs from there,” said Prowal.

Coun. Kurt Christopherson brought the idea to discuss the rent cap as a notice of motion after hearing from NFT representative Sue Sterling-Burr at the Nov. 22 council meeting.

At that meeting, Sterling-Burr told council that since 2011 they’ve seen a 69 per cent increase in their rent — an average increase of 13.6 per cent per year.

The non-profit counselling agency has been operating in Merritt for 23 years and runs on between $200,000 and $225,000 per year, the bulk of which is provincially funded.

According to Coun. Mike Goetz, NFT’s rent has been capped by the city before.

Coun. Linda Brown said the funding NFT is provided by the province should cover its rent.

When an item is scheduled to be discussed at a budget meeting, it is not a sure thing. Council will consider the idea, having been provided with additional information from staff.