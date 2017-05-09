Nicola Lake filling up faster than ever before

Water continues to pour into Nicola Lake at an unprecedented rate, prompting the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources to issue a warning to area residents to prepare for the worst.

Water was flowing into Nicola Lake at a rate of 100 cubic metres per second as of May 9, according to a release from the ministry on Tuesday.

“There’s a big flow, and it’s forty per cent bigger than anything we’ve ever seen,” said Jeptha Ball, a flood safety engineer with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources.

The next highest rate of flows into Nicola Lake on record came in 2002, when flows into the lake were measured at 70 cubic metres per second, he added.

Because the lake is rising about 24 centimetres per day, the ministry has been forced to increase flows out of the Nicola Dam, which will lead to more over bank flooding in Merritt as flows in Nicola River increase accordingly.

While Ball said the goal is to offset the flow into the lake, but noted that other factors like a rapid snowmelt, or significant precipitation could lead to the water levels in the lake rising regardless of any actions the ministry might take.

“It could turn around and go from 100 [cubic metres per second] to 110. We hope it’s going from 100 to 90, 80, 70.”

Currently, the water level in the lake is about a metre below the point where it will start to flood an emergency spillway, said Ball.

“We have no way to control the amount that comes over — as the lake comes up, more water goes over that. We can control until it gets up to the spillway,” he explained.

At the current rate, the water will reach the spillway in about four days, he added.

Should water begin to pour down the spillway, it would join up with water being released through the dam as well as flows from Mill Creek to create significant over bank flooding in Merritt.

In addition to increasing the outflow at the dam, ministry officials have been warning local ranchers to safeguard irrigation pumps for the possibility of significant flooding, said Ball.

“Same with the people around the lake. They will need to move things so they don’t float away on them,” he added.

Ball said the ministry expects the water level to reach about a half a metre below the 100 to 200 year flood line for Nicola Lake.

Meanwhile, ministry staff working around Nicola Dam are also preparing for significant flooding and taking precautions to make sure they can still access the critical infrastructure to monitor flows out from the lake.

“In the next couple of days, people will see a couple things happen at the dam. One, there is some fencing downstream of the spillway that we need to remove so that it doesn’t collect debris,” said Ball. “[There is] some other fencing we have to remove to ensure we have emergency entrance and exit, and some minor sandbagging to ensure that our control shed is always safe.”