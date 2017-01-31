Nicola Lake residents bring life-saving AEDs to cottage community

Enjoying the great outdoors offers people a chance to unplug and get away from the hustle and bustle of life in the city — but when emergency strikes, being so isolated can have its disadvantages.

Part of that risk has been mitigated for cottage owners on Nicola Lake, after Dr. Ken Tekano and Evelyn Paterson each purchased an automated external defibrillator (AED) for the community. Tekano plans to train residents how to use them in an emergency in the summer.

A third AED was recently added to the community’s stock after Paterson won a contest through Iridia Medical, a company which sells AEDs and other medical equipment. Paterson then donated the AED to the Nicola Lake program, which now has an AED in each of the three clusters of cottages in the area, known as Beaver Point Estates.

AEDs are small portable machines that analyze the person’s heart rhythm, determine whether a shock is needed and uses voice or screen prompts to guide the rescuer through the process, according to information available on the Health Canada website.

“On a great day we are at least a half an hour from emergency assistance,” Tekano told Iridia Medical in December. “That would be your quickest possible response. Which is not compatible with life if you have a sudden cardiac arrest. As we are all getting older, myself included, I do not want to be the one up there to have a jammer and wish that I had owned an AED or that we had AEDs available in the community.”

Ensuring quick access to an AED in the event of someone suffering from cardiac arrest can be the difference between life and death, explained Elizabeth Yih, marketing and communications manager with Iridia Medical.

“Ideally, as the Heart and Stroke Foundation suggests, you should be able to access an AED — go there, get the AED, and come back — within three minutes,” explained Yih. “The survival rate decreases 10 per cent for every minute that passes.”

There are 19 cottages and a boy scouts’ lot in the Beaver Point Estates area, and an AED located in one cottage in each of the clusters.

Tekano explained that in the small, tight-knit cottage community, most people have access to their neighbour’s house — meaning in an emergency, the AEDs should be accessible no matter who is home.

Learning to use an AED in an emergency might seem like an intimidating task, but Yih said the technology has progressed to the point that anybody can learn to safely use the machine in an emergency.

“One of the concerns people have is ‘What about liability? Am I going to make it even worse for them?’ The thing is, the AEDs are programmed to recognize two different heart rhythms and so if it is not the correct heart rhythm, the AED won’t even shock,” explained Yih. “All these AEDs have voice prompts, so they will tell you what to do.”

Yih said a basic model AED can retail between $1,300 and $1,400, while more rugged models designed to endure the elements are more expensive.

As many as 45,000 cardiac arrests occur in Canada every year — the majority of which are either heart attacks or stroke, according to the Heart and Stroke Foundation website. Feb. 1 marks the start of Heart Month, an awareness campaign from the Heart and Stroke Foundation.