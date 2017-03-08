Nicola Lake School for sale

After originally seeking a tenant to lease the property, School District 58 is now seeking a buyer for the former Nicola Lake School.

SD 58 secretary treasurer Kevin Black told the Herald he’s been instructed by the board of education to look into selling the property.

“What we’ll do is get a property assessment, find out what [the property] is worth and then re-evaluate if [selling] is what we want to move forward with,” said Black, noting that if the value comes back too low the district probably won’t move forward with the sale.

The school was closed in the 1980s.

The latest tenant of the property was the BC Wildfire Service, which moved to the Merritt airport in 2013.

The building on the property has been vacant ever since.

A request for proposal to lease the property went out at the end of 2016, receiving two bids, including one from the Nicola Valley Agri Park Society, which wanted to lease the property for a proposed equine school.

He said both parties were informed the school district intends to sell the property.

“I think looking at the whole picture the board changed their minds,” said Black adding that initially they were going to lease for the additional money and opportunity for students, but eventually the board felt that it was probably better to simply sell the property.