Nicola Meadows issued evacuation order

Flooding on Garcia Street has led to the evacuation of the Nicola Meadows retirement centre.

Merritt Mayor Neil Menard said an evacuation order was issued because of the concern that rising flood water from the Nicola River will hinder access to the seniors home for emergency services personnel.

Interior Health Authority spokesperson Karl Hardt confirmed that 13 of the residents at Nicola Meadows are in assisted-living care, which the IHA is responsible for. He could not confirm, however, whether all of those residents had physically left the building.

“Most clients did choose to relocate temporarily, either to the community with family or to alternate Interior Health care facilities,” stated Hardt in an email.

Other residents of the facility have made their own arrangements.

“Some have gone to stay with relatives or friends and others have chosen to stay there,” said Menard.

While an evacuation order asks people to leave immediately, ultimately the decision to leave is up to the resident.

“We can’t force them,” said Menard.

Menard said there is no damage to the building from the flooding.

City of Merritt emergency program co-ordinator, Sky McKeown, said the city doesn’t have a reception centre or group lodging centre open at the moment for residents of Merritt, as the current flood situation doesn’t warrant one.

McKeown said the city does have a 24-hour mobile emergency operations centre that has been in operation since May 5.

Rain and more outflow from the Nicola River led to river levels rising again in Merritt today (May 16).

Public works crews could be see tending to Voght Street near Lions Memorial Park, using pumps to try and get some of the flood water off the street.

No other evacuation orders or alerts were issued for any other homes or buildings, said Menard.

“Everyone’s on watch,” he said.

This story has been corrected from an earlier version that stated the 13 people were palliative care clients. They are in fact classified as assisted living clients, which is a less serious designation.

The Herald apologizes for the error.