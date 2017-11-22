Nicola Nordic Ski Club Ski club revved up by donation

The skiing in the Kane Valley should be extra smooth this year, after a donation from the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) allowed the Nicola Nordic Ski Club to purchase a new groomer and snowmobile to maintain the trails.

The Nicola Nordic Ski Club manages over 50 kilometres of trails in the Kane Valley, and a new groomer will enable the club to keep even more terrain open for cross-country skiing, said club member Shelley Cressy-Hassel.

“It’s a smaller groomer, so we can use it on the smaller trails,” she explained. “We have some trails that we haven’t opened in a long time because the larger groomer is too big to go on there.”

Cressy-Hassel added that those trails will be even more immersed in the wilderness than the larger, more established routes through the Kane Valley.

“What you see is just amazing sometimes,” she said.

TNRD area directors Herb Graham and Randy Murray worked together to pool the necessary funds to purchase the equipment from a local business, Nicola Motorsports, with owner Grant Klassen providing the TNRD with a special non-profit rate for the equipment.

Both directors said the motivation to support the ski club came from a desire to promote the Kane Valley as a “hidden gem” in B.C.’s Interior.

The Nicola Nordic Ski Club performs the lion’s share of the maintenance of the trails, through an operational agreement with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations. Skiers can purchase a membership with the club in order to access the trails, with all of the funds raised through the sale of memberships being reinvested into grooming the area. Memberships, as well as day passes, are available at Breathe Bikes on Quilchena Avenue, or online through the club’s website.

This year, the club will be opening a second dog-friendly run in Kane Valley, due to the popularity of the existing dog run at Matthews Loop. More information about the Kane Valley trails, and the Nicola Nordic Ski Club’s events for this year — including the ever-popular Chilli Sunday — can be found online at nicolanordic.ca.