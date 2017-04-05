- Nicola Ranch cuts hay production, lays off nine employeesPosted 11 hours ago
- FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Marlene Jones finds a new way to give backPosted 12 hours ago
- Highland Valley Copper wins appeal; former employee denied ‘the package’Posted 13 hours ago
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Kengard residents deserve a better housing planPosted 13 hours ago
- Longpre missing for 40 years, police still investigatingPosted 13 hours ago
- Second theft from Best Western in two monthsPosted 2 days ago
- New line paints to light highway nightPosted 2 days ago
- UPDATE: Support for Kengard residents still coming together in wake of firePosted 2 days ago
- First wildfire of the year in Kamloops Fire CentrePosted 2 days ago
- Suspected poisoning proven falsePosted 3 days ago
Nicola Ranch cuts hay production, lays off nine employees
Nine employees are out of work as the Nicola Ranch has ceased its haying operations.
Ranch manager Matt Williams confirmed the ranch has laid off the workers who grow and harvest the hay, but said the rest of the ranch will still be operational.
He said all cattle operations will remain status quo, and no equipment or infrastructure will be removed from the ranch.
Williams said it was a tough decision that had to be made for the good of the ranch given its current cashflow situation. He said the cost to produce the hay was more than it would be to simply buy it.
The decision to no longer grow hay, however, is not exactly set in stone.
Williams said that while the ranch has ceased those operations for 2017, it will revisit the decision on a year-to-year basis.
Although nine people have been laid off, Williams said the ranch will still be able to provide them with housing accommodations for the next six month while they find new ones.