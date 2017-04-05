Nicola Ranch cuts hay production, lays off nine employees

Nine employees are out of work as the Nicola Ranch has ceased its haying operations.

Ranch manager Matt Williams confirmed the ranch has laid off the workers who grow and harvest the hay, but said the rest of the ranch will still be operational.

He said all cattle operations will remain status quo, and no equipment or infrastructure will be removed from the ranch.

Williams said it was a tough decision that had to be made for the good of the ranch given its current cashflow situation. He said the cost to produce the hay was more than it would be to simply buy it.

The decision to no longer grow hay, however, is not exactly set in stone.

Williams said that while the ranch has ceased those operations for 2017, it will revisit the decision on a year-to-year basis.

Although nine people have been laid off, Williams said the ranch will still be able to provide them with housing accommodations for the next six month while they find new ones.