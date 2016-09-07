Nicola Valley 4H Club members shine at Summer Sizzler

Looking for a good reason to join your Nicola Valley 4H Club? Here is a great one. The camps are incredible!

This summer, five of our horse division members — including myself — took part in the Salmon Arm Summer Sizzler, a week-long horse riding clinic and show. The host facility, the Salmon Arm Fall Fair, accommodated the attending horses in covered stables, and the lessons took place in three large riding arenas.

The Sizzler is an amazing camp that will push you to progress to the next level in your riding. National level coaches work with riders from across different ages and abilities in small groups during twice-daily, hour-long sessions.

The 80-plus riders and horses in attendance this year were challenged to do their best, sometimes work outside their comfort zones, and improve every time they stepped into the arena.

The Sizzler was more than just arena work. There were plenty of other hands-on activities during the day, like a scavenger hunt, safety school, ground work lessons and events to do with your horses.

I had the pleasure to be in a group with my fellow 4H members and friends from the Nicola Valley. They were Lexus Thomas, Amy Gunn, Niah Prowal, and Megan Dunsmore.

Our group’s coach, Becky Perkins, is the owner of Woodcreek Equestrian Center in Salmon Arm. She was outstanding! Having a coach of her level made us test ourselves and our horses. Becky’s experiences eventing at the professional level, and training in Europe with Matt Ryan, an Olympic equestrian gold medallist, showed in her approach to coaching and in her pushing us to perform at a higher level every time we entered the ring.

The last day of the Summer Sizzler was a show day, where we could demonstrate our new abilities on our horses. Our 4H girls sure did great. We stayed up late working on our horses, which reflected in our performance at the show.

With four classes to show and an open trail course, we had a busy day.

The showmanship award went to Olivia Schmid on her 13-year-old quarter horse, Gunner. Next we had English equitation. Amy Gunn, on her 14-year-old quarter horse, Tommy, took that class. The English pleasure class requires demonstrating how easy and pleasurable your horse is to ride. Hannah, a 16.3 hand Hanoverian mare and Megan Dunsmore won first.

All 80 participants were tested on their ability to take their horse through a trail course. Lexus Thomas showed us how great a team she is with her Morgan quarter horse, Arizona, navigating the difficult course with ease and grace.

Lastly, there was the jump course class we all had been working to master during the lesson stage over the week. The pair of Niah Prowal and Demi, her Friesian quarter horse, took jump course honours.

The Merritt 4H horse crew did very well over the week, learning new horsemanship skills and challenging themselves to reach new goals. None of which would have been possible without our leaders, parents, and coaches: Hope Thomas, Shannon Dunn, Judy Martin, and the aforementioned coach Becky Perkins. Thank you for all you did for us over the week.

Olivia Schmid is the president of the Nicola Valley 4H Club. For more information on 4H activities, you can contact her at 250-378-0969.