Nicola Valley Agri Park Society to bid on SD 58 property

The Nicola Valley Agri Park Society has one week to put an offer on the table to lease the Nicola Lake School from School District 58.

The group presented trustees with its business plan at Wednesday’s school board meeting for a proposed equine school, but did not specify the amount they’d be willing to pay to lease the 2,900 square foot property on Monck Park Road near Nicola Lake.

School board chairman Gordan Comeau said a request for lease proposals has already gone out for the property and requested the society place a bid.

“It should be submitted in writing,” Comeau said.

Nicola Valley Agri Park Society president Malcolm Lynn said they would submit a proposal in seven days time.

The society is seeking a long term lease of 25 years in order to secure government grants to fund the school, but was told by the board that anything over nine years would require ministerial approval.

The goal of the equine school is to teach and train younger generations to become employed in horse-related industries.

“Our equine school will train students on various equine services with students who complete their training receiving certificates or diplomas. These courses will include equine science, aqua therapy, and farrier sciences to name a few,” states an excerpt from the Agri Park Society’s business plan for the school.

SD 58 superintendent Steve McNiven said the idea of establishing an equine school in the area is intriguing.

“I think it’s in intriguing to the district and to the community to see something of this magnitude being presented,” McNiven said. “Certainly it also follows up from that educational perspective for our community and to be able to have that would be a real positive.”