Nicola Valley arenas deemed safe in wake of Fernie tragedy

In light of the tragic events that occurred in Fernie last week, where three workers died as a result of a fatal ammonia leak at the town’s ice arena, Nicola Valley residents can be comforted by the fact that their local arenas (and curling rink) are in good shape, and in good hands.

The Nicola Valley Memorial Arena (NVMA) in Merritt is of very similar age to the Fernie facility and does use ammonia in its refrigeration system, but, thanks to a regular schedule of upgrades over the years and an extensive retrofit in 1995, it is in top-notch condition with modern, efficient equipment and extensive safeguards in place should a leak of any kind ever take place.

The NVMA’s ice plant, as it is frequently referred as, is located in a completely separate concrete structure, located between the arena and the adjacent curling rink. The refrigeration system inside services both facilities.

“We’ve constantly upgraded the refrigeration system over the years,” said long-time NVMA manager Brian Barrett. “Basically all the old equipment has been replaced — new condensor, new chillers, new compressors and pumps. And every time something like that is done, it has to be checked by WorkSafe BC and reported to the boiler branch.

“To complement that, we have proper procedures and protocols in place that we have to follow,” said Barrett.

“We’ve got a gas detector directly inside the refrigeration room that would immediately trigger an alarm if there was any kind of ammonia leak,” said Barrett. He said what happened in Fernie was a tragedy.

“I don’t know all the details yet, but I have no doubt that every ammonia arena in the province and possibly across the country will be reviewing their safety procedures in light of what happened. We’ll certainly upgrade our systems to any level of modernization that comes about.”

Barrett said that to the best of his knowledge the fatalities in Fernie were the first related to an ammonia leak at an arena since the 1960s.

A highly-publicized leak in 2011 at the Burnaby Winter Club in Vancouver resulted in permanent injuries to former Olympic figure skating champion Karen Magnusson.

Out in Lower Nicola, the Shulus arena uses a completely different chemical in its refrigeration system. Instead of ammonia, it uses methanol mixed with water.

Arena manager Sheldon Quewezance stated that his facility has quite a new refrigeration system, as it was installed in 2001 when the arena was constructed.

“We have alarms and warning systems that go off in the event of something happening,” said Quewezance, “but they’re more in place to prevent our ice plant from failing, not because there’s any danger to the public.”

Both arenas have refrigeration specialists that regularly inspect, service the equipment in their respective systems. The Nicola Valley Memorial Arena uses Complete Climate Control out of Kelowna, while the Shulus arena utilizes Rapid Cool from Kamloops.

Steve Warner of Rapid Cool said that the methanol-based system used in the Shulus arena is of very low risk.

“Methanol is flammable in its pure form, but once it’s mixed with water, that risk is all but eliminated. If there is a leak, the mixture just evaporates immediately.”

Arena facts and figures

• Canada has approximately 2,500 arenas from coast to coast, about half of which use ammonia in their refrigeration system

• Arenas rely on cooling agents such as ammonia and glycol as cooling agents to keep ice surfaces uniform and safe for skaters

• Once common cooling agents such as freon have fallen out of favour in recent years due to environmental concerns

• A report released by watchdog Technical Safety BC found that of the 50 refrigerant incidents documented in the province between 2007 and 2015, 40 involved systems containing ammonia. Ten of those incidents resulted in injuries.

-WorkSafe BC