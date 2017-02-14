Nicola Valley Community Arts Council receives $10,000 donation

Though Edmund “Bob” Cokayne passed away in early December, his enduring love of the arts will continue to be felt around the Nicola Valley — as it was announced on Feb. 14 that Cokayne’s estate has donated $10,000 to the Nicola Valley Community Arts Council.

The money is to be used for music programming, explained Chelsea Werrun, president of the arts council in a press release on Tuesday.

“The goal will be to use the funds to provide an array of musical events in Merritt and the Nicola Valley,” stated Werrun in the press release.

The next step for the council is to establish a set of criteria for the use of the funds — something that will happen once the council receives the money.

“Bob was an inspiration to all who knew him with his vitality and enthusiasm for life-long learning as well as his joyful participation in ‘all things music’. If there was a concert anywhere in town, Bob was in the audience,” said Jane Battle, treasurer of the arts council in the press release. “If the choir was performing, Bob was on stage with a glowing smile. To celebrate becoming a nonagenarian, he set the town abuzz with his decision to start guitar lessons, followed by his mission to entertain folk with his ‘garage band.’”