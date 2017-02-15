Nicola Valley cowboy headed to Hall of Fame

One of the Nicola Valley’s best known working cowboys will soon have his name immortalized in the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame, after it was announced that Miles Kingdon will be part of this year’s class of inductees.

After working for close to 40 years on a variety of ranches throughout B.C. — many of those years spent here in the Nicola Valley — Kingdon will be honoured at the Kamloops Cowboy Festival next March.

“The geographical diversity of these big outfits has provided Miles with a true cowboy’s grasp of practical horsemanship and livestock handling in all weather conditions, in all possible circumstances,” read an excerpt from the press release announcing his induction into the hall of fame.

Kingdon put in years at the Bar K and the Gang Ranch, was a manager at the Empire Valley Ranch and eventually served ten years as manager of cattle operations at Quilchena Cattle Company, according to a press release from the BC Cowboy Heritage Society (BCCHS) on Feb. 14.

“Miles is a great mentor. He wants to see youth learn — people that didn’t have that chance to be a working cowboy, Miles would be the guy to give him that chance,” said Mark McMillan, president of the BCCHS. “A lot of cowboys stick to themselves and do their jobs — and they’re great cowboys — but Miles is just a little bit more outgoing and wants to pass that word on.”

Kingdon took a special interest in training horses, said McMillan, which dovetailed nicely with his efforts to educate the next generation of working cowboys.

“He’s very involved in bridle horse work, horse training and doing clinics and seminars. So educator would be a good description,” McMillan told the Herald.

Inductees for the hall of fame are selected by a panel, which parses through the nominations received by the heritage society throughout the year, explained McMillan. The panel usually selects four inductees per year, with two members inducted at the ceremony in Kamloops in March, and another two will be inducted at a ceremony in Williams Lake in April.

Kingdon will be inducted under the category of “Working Cowboy,” which means he will be recognized for “many years working on ranches with cattle and horses, who has done a good job and is looked up to by his/her peers,” according to the criteria listed on the BCCHS website.

Kingdon will be joining a number of other prominent cowboys with roots in the Nicola Valley in the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame, including Slim Doran, Jesse Jake Coulee and Robert “Busch” Sahara.

“He’s a very deserving, working cowboy,” said McMillan of Kingdon. “In the Nicola Valley there, you guys really have the area of B.C. where the working cowboy can shine.”

The induction ceremony for the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame will take place Kamloops Coast Hotel and convention centre on March 17. Tickets and information are available from the BC Cowboy Heritage Society by calling 1-888-763-2221.