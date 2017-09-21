Nicola Valley drag racers burning rubber in Mission

The Mission Raceway in Mission, B.C. will be the scene of some great two-wheeled action this weekend, as the Canadian Motorcycle Drag Racing Association conducts its season-ending finals in all divisions. Merritt racers, past and present, will figure prominently in the intense competition.

In the Blackjack’s Roadhouse Pro-Modified category, the Nicola Valley’s Matt Mackay-Smith will be looking to defend his 2017 Canadian title. Mackay-Smith currently sits in second place in the standings, 55 points behind Carl Mills from Alberta.

Also racing in the pro-mod class is former Lower Nicola resident Dale Rose (currently in fourth place).

In the Drayko Jeans Superbike division, former Merritt resident Derek Rose (left) finds himself also currently in second place in the standings, just three points back of Riley Toth out of Medicine Hat, and one point ahead of Zach Toth.

Competing in the superbike class are Mike Rose (formerly from Quilchena and in eighth place in the standings) and Merritt’s Roger Bouchard (11th place). Test and tune runs at Mission Raceway on the weekend get underway at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. Eliminations commence at 12:30 p.m. both days.