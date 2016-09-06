Nicola Valley Institute of Technology gets $250,000 boost

Call it a back to school bonus — the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology will be receiving a quarter of a million dollars from the provincial government this year, as part of the yearly Aboriginal Service Plan funding program.

The $250,000 will go towards aboriginal education at the post-secondary institution, such as the aboriginal governance and leadership course offered through NVIT during the summer months.

Although NVIT has received funding through the Aboriginal Service Plan program since its inception in 2012, the school must reapply for funding every year — meaning the money isn’t guaranteed year-to-year, explained Ken Tourand, president of NVIT.

“It’s non-regular funding, so [the provincial government] could pull it any year. So every year we have to come back and say ‘This is the funding, and this is some of the great things we’re gonna do with it,’” said Tourand.

The Aboriginal Service Plan (ASP) funding program was created in 2012 to offer funding to post-secondary institutions in B.C. which aim to bolster aboriginal learning opportunities. In order to qualify for funding, the service plan must be a three year strategic and operational plan developed by the institution and surrounding aboriginal communities to support aboriginal students’ success at the school.

But as Tourand explained, most of the programs at NVIT are developed with an aboriginal focus in mind — meaning the school doesn’t have to pioneer programs in order to qualify for the provincial funding.

“You take a look at our elders’ council — and basically every program that we do — it’s specific to aboriginal students,” explained Tourand, adding that the $250,000 cash infusion will support a variety of programming at the school, rather than one specific area.

However, Tourand did highlight the aboriginal governance and leadership course as an example of an aboriginal-specific course which is supported by the ASP funding.

“The way we’re running is kind of a neat way to do it. We do it through a summer institute — so it’s geared towards working professionals who aren’t going to leave their jobs for eight months or ten months to go get a certificate,” said Tourand.

The program is described on the NVIT website as a week long course aimed to “strengthen Aboriginal peoples’ skills and abilities to govern, grounded in the learners’ traditional knowledge, leadership values, and community development interests.”

This summer was the second year that NVIT offered the aboriginal governance and leadership program, said Tourand, adding that the course attracts all kinds of professionals; from the RCMP to school teachers who are looking to brush up on their skills in the summer.