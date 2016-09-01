Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo attracts the best

There’s something about late-season rodeos that brings out all the stars.

The Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo (NVPR) regularly attracts many of the biggest names in the sport as competition for a spot at the Canadian Finals in Edmonton in October really heats up. Only the top 12 in each event qualify.

This year is no different. Merritt’s annual Labour Day weekend extravaganza has no fewer than 58 cowboys and cowgirls currently ranked in the top-10 in the CPRA standings scheduled to compete, along with a host of other contenders who are knocking on the door.

Seven out of the eight CPRA events at this year’s Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo have the number one cowboy or cowgirl competing, and in many cases, the top three. All but one event has a minimum eight out of the top ten in the money standings in attendance.

The impressive lineup includes leading saddle bronc rider Clay Elliott from Nanton, Alta., number one bareback rider Caleb Bennett from Tremonton, Utah, tie-down roping’s money leader Logan Bird from Nanton, top-ranked steer wrestler Cody Cassidy out of Donalda, Alta. and ladies barrel racing leader Callahan Crossley from Hermiston, Oregon.

A record 33 team roping pairings are also entered in this year’s NVPR, led by the number one header and heeler combination of Kolton Schmidt from Barrhead, Alta. and Shay Carroll, who comes all the way from Hico, Texas.

There’ll be local cowboys and cowgirls competing in this year’s Merritt pro rodeo.

The ladies barrel racing event will see the Nicola Valley’s Tracey Morris running on Saturday along with Taylor-Jane Gardner (formerly from Douglas Lake) and well-known Kamloops’ cowgirls Brooke Wills and Vanessa Leggett.

On Sunday, it’ll be Mammit Lake’s Katie Garthwaite in the barrel event with travelling partner Julie Leggett (Kamloops), Savona’s Sarah Gerard (winner of the Iron Springs slot event in Merritt last weekend, see pg. 15).

Logan Lake’s Monica Oram will be in the slack on Saturday morning.

Merritt’s Spencer Rutherford and his partner Denver Johnson from Strathmore, Alta. are second up in team roping on Sunday. Rutherford currently sits in ninth place in the CPRA heeling standings.

Rutherford and Johnson are coming off a third-place finish in Cranbrook, B.C. on the Aug. 20 weekend, and a pair of seconds earlier in the month at stampedes in Dawson Creek, B.C. and La Crete, Alta.

While number-one-ranked bull rider Dakota Buttar from Kindersley, Sask. will not be in attendance at the Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo, six of the top ten bull riders in the country will be — led by third-ranked Brock Radford from Dewinton, Alta., and former Canadian champions Scott Schiffner (Strathmore) and Zane Lambert (Ponoka, Alta.).

Schiffner comes to Merritt as one of the most decorated cowboys in Canadian rodeo history.

A two-time Canadian bull riding champion, Schiffner has qualified for the Calgary Stampede a record 15 times — winning it in 2014. He’s been a World Cup Team Canada member on four occasions, and gave a private bull riding demonstration to Will and Kate, the Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge, in 2011.

Both main performances at this year’s Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo get underway at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 11 a.m.