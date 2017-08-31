Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo to honour Ty Pozzobon

While the community of Merritt and the entire rodeo world continues to try and come to terms with the sudden passing of much-loved local cowboy Ty Pozzobon in January of this year at the age of just 25, the 2017 Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo committee wanted to honour Ty’s legacy at this weekend’s rodeo event.

Ty competed many times at the annual CPRA rodeo on the Labour Day weekend in Merritt.

At the beginning of Sunday’s performance at 1 p.m., there will be a special tribute to Ty.

Earlier this summer, the Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo committee commissioned a piece of artwork of Ty to be done by local artist Bobbi Parkes. A copy of Parkes’ work adorns the front cover of this year’s pro rodeo program.

The original drawing by Parkes will be on display throughout the weekend at a Ty Pozzobon Foundation booth on the rodeo grounds behind the grandstand. A silent auction will be held for the art piece, with all proceeds going to Ty’s Foundation.

The foundation was formed by family and friends of Ty shortly after his death, with its mission statement: ‘To protect and support the health and well-being of rodeo competitors inside and outside the arena.’

MORE: Champion bull rider dies at 25

Locals honour the memory of Ty Pozzobon

Pozzobon family donates famed bull rider’s brain to science

A three-time Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) qualifier, and 2016 Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Canadian champion, Pozzobon sustained multiple injuries during his all-too-short rodeo career, including several concussions.

“The number of concussions Ty endured have quickly pointed towards the reality that he most certainly exemplified the traits of someone suffering a traumatic brain injury,” states Ty’s biography on the foundation’s website.

Back in February, Ty’s best friend, Tanner Byrne, stepped forward as the spokesperson of Ty’s Foundation.

“We knew we wanted to all do something for Ty in his name to make a positive change in our sport,” said Byrne. “Through Ty’s Foundation we can ensure his name, destiny and legacy live on, in and out of the arena.

“A focus of Ty’s Foundation is to work with our youth and our athletes on concussion awareness and the effects they have. We want anyone dealing with anxiety or depression to have somewhere to go, someone to talk to and a way for them to reach out to us for help to get the proper care and education they need.”

The foundation’s website goes on to add, “Through the foundation, Ty’s legacy [will] not die, but [will be] used to change and better the sport of rodeo, specifically bull riding.”

The Ty Pozzobon Foundation has been incorporated both in Canada and in the United States.