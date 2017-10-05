Nicola Valley riders excel at Princeton Horse Show

A strong contingent of horses and riders from the Nicola Valley took in the Princeton Horse Show on Sept. 23 and 24.



Val Davenport (above) was the winner of the Division A competition, while Lexus Thomas (below) took the Division C title.

Other Merritt area participants included Megan Dunsmore (below), who along with her horse won the boldest duo award, Amy Gunn and Niah Prowal (bottom) and Michelle Pinel.

A total of 35 competitors took part in the two-day event, held at the Princeton rodeo grounds.

Photos contributed