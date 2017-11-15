- TNRD BRIEFS: Ranta re-elected as board chairPosted 1 hour ago
Nicola Valley skaters keeping busy on the ice
The Nicola Valley Skating Club and head coach Diana Lorenz are as busy as can be with over 110 registered skaters from ages three to 14 taking part in programs this fall, and more registrations coming in every week.
The club has over 60 members in the pre-Canskate and Canskate programs alone, and another 40-plus members in the Junior Academy, Junior STARskate, STARskate, Canpowerskate and After School programs, which take place at both the Shulus and Nicola Valley Memorial Arenas.
“I’m so super proud of all the kids,” said Lorenz, a former Nicola Valley figure skating competitor herself, who is in her first season as the club’s head coach.
Seven members of the NVSC are scheduled to compete at a regional inter-club event at the MacArthur Island Sports Centre in Kamloops on the Nov. 24 to 26 weekend.
For more information about the Nicola Valley Skating Club, you can go to skatinginthevalley.blogspot.ca or contact Lorenz at professionalcoachdiana@gmail.com or 250-378-7571, or contact club president Jill Starrs at 250-378-0114.