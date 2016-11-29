No arrests yet for storage locker break-ins

Merritt police are still investigating multiple cases of thefts from storage lockers reported this earlier this month.

“I know that we’ve been utilizing a lot of the surveillance [footage] and we’re identifying potential suspects [and] vehicles … but at this point I can’t say that we have a definitive suspect, but we certainly are not done our investigation yet,” said RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming.

While unsure if they’re related to Merritt, Flemming said there has been a number of similar incidents in the nearly towns of Kamloops, Logan Lake, Princeton and Clearwater.

“I feel pretty comfortable we’re going to be able to eventually identify a solid suspect in what’s going on,” he said.

Multiple break-ins to storage lockers on Pooley Avenue were reported to police earlier this month.

Police have also recovered a number of items reported stolen from storage lockers that they have returned to owners.