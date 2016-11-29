Home   >   News   >   No arrests yet for storage locker break-ins

By on November 29, 2016
Police files. (Herald file photo).
Merritt police are still investigating multiple cases of thefts from storage lockers reported this earlier this month.

“I know that we’ve been utilizing a lot of the surveillance [footage] and we’re identifying potential suspects [and] vehicles … but at this point I can’t say that we have a definitive suspect, but we certainly are not done our investigation yet,” said RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming.

While unsure if they’re related to Merritt, Flemming said there has been a number of similar incidents in the nearly towns of Kamloops, Logan Lake, Princeton and Clearwater.

“I feel pretty comfortable we’re going to be able to eventually identify a solid suspect in what’s going on,” he said.

Multiple break-ins to storage lockers on Pooley Avenue were reported to police earlier this month.

Police have also recovered a number of items reported stolen from storage lockers that they have returned to owners.

