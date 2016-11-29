- No arrests yet for storage locker break-insPosted 2 hours ago
- Prime Minister approves Trans Mountain expansionPosted 3 hours ago
- Sudden death ruled an accident due to intoxicationPosted 6 hours ago
- Fraudster scams Merrittonian out of $750Posted 1 day ago
- Highland Valley Copper running at reduced capacity after weekend incidentPosted 1 day ago
- Conservation app makes it easy to report violationsPosted 1 day ago
- PHOTOS: Nature on stagePosted 3 days ago
- McDonalds run might help nab thiefPosted 4 days ago
- Snowfall warning for Coquihalla and Okanagan ConnectorPosted 4 days ago
- Premier defends ICBC, has no plans to privatize or bring in no-fault insurancePosted 4 days ago
No arrests yet for storage locker break-ins
Merritt police are still investigating multiple cases of thefts from storage lockers reported this earlier this month.
“I know that we’ve been utilizing a lot of the surveillance [footage] and we’re identifying potential suspects [and] vehicles … but at this point I can’t say that we have a definitive suspect, but we certainly are not done our investigation yet,” said RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming.
While unsure if they’re related to Merritt, Flemming said there has been a number of similar incidents in the nearly towns of Kamloops, Logan Lake, Princeton and Clearwater.
“I feel pretty comfortable we’re going to be able to eventually identify a solid suspect in what’s going on,” he said.
Multiple break-ins to storage lockers on Pooley Avenue were reported to police earlier this month.
Police have also recovered a number of items reported stolen from storage lockers that they have returned to owners.