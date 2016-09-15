No charges for men in hotel room with guns and drugs

The Merritt RCMP won’t pursue charges against three men with ties to organized crime found in a hotel room with guns and drugs during a warrantless search.

RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore said the guns and drugs seized from the room were checked for fingerprints, but none turned up from the three men in question, all of whom have ties to the B.C. street gang known as the Independent Soldiers.

“We don’t have anything connecting those males to the firearms or the drugs,” Dunsmore said.

Police are still waiting on lab results that will determine if the firearms had been used in any offence, but that wouldn’t help connect the guns to the three men on this particular file.

“There’s nothing the lab could tell us that would link them to the offence at the hotel,” Dunsmore said.

Back on Aug. 1, police used a search dog to track a woman — accused of breaking into a home after bear spraying five women — to a local hotel room.

Sgt. Norm Flemming told the Herald that police had consent to enter the room from the person who was renting it, but it’s not clear whether or not that person knew the woman was in the room at the time.

In the room they found a woman — whom they charged with the home invasion — and the three men with drugs and guns.

The search found a 9 millimetre hand gun, two loaded .22 calibre handguns, two sawed-off shotguns with ammunition for all of the guns.

A quantity of cocaine, heroin and meth were also seized by police.