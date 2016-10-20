No closer to answers, three years after Morrison’s disappearance

Every time her phone rings Elizabeth Faber hopes it’s someone calling with information about her son’s disappearance.

“As time goes by, it’s not getting easier, it’s getting harder,” Faber told the Herald via phone on Tuesday (Oct. 18).

This Saturday marks the third anniversary of the disappearance of Merritt man Dean Morrison, who went missing on Oct. 22, 2013 from the Stump Lake Ranch south of Kamloops. Morrison had been working there sporadically as a painter.

“I thought there’d be some answers by now,” Faber said.

BCSI Investigations has taken on the case free of charge up to $30,000, and scoured the Stump Lake Ranch with the help of Kamloops Search and Rescue and a pair of drones back on July 16.

The search and drone footage both failed to find any sign of her son, Faber told the Herald.

The then 44-year-old father of three hasn’t been seen or heard from since that fateful October morning.

Faber said that Dean and his wife had separated earlier that month, and he was depressed — something that he didn’t speak about with anyone at the ranch.

On his days off, Morrison sometimes stayed with his sister (who has since passed away) but by Oct. 28, she had still not heard from him and reported him missing to the RCMP.

RCMP conducted an air and ground search on Oct. 31, 2013, but came up empty.

A community-organized ground search on Nov. 13, 2013 also turned up nothing.

Ranch manager Dan Fremlin, was the last known person to see Morrison.

He told the Herald at the search this past summer that Morrison’s disappearance still weighed on him long after he went missing.

“It probably bothered me for about a year and a half — a day didn’t go by that I didn’t think and wonder what was going on,” Fremlin said, adding that the search brought back those thoughts.

“I just have to keep it alive, I just have to let people know that he’s still missing,” said Faber.

He told the Herald he saw Morrison the morning of Oct. 22 at about 9 a.m. trying to start a broken down van that he had left on the property.

“He was wasted,” Fremlin said, adding that he told Morrison he had to leave the property after he found him in the van looking as though he was under the influence of drugs.

“He didn’t smell like alcohol … but he was wasted,” Fremlin said.

His sister was on antidepressants, and Faber said she gave him some pills.

“He was a really fast worker, a hard worker, but he wasn’t working at the same level at that time,” said Faber.

Fremlin said Morrison appeared to want to leave the property that day, and he took him to call his sister to pick him up as he wouldn’t let him drive in the state that he was in.

“When we went to the phone, he couldn’t successfully dial the number,” Fremlin said adding that he dialled it for him.

He said Morrison’s sister didn’t want to come pick him up, so they called a tow truck instead as Morrison had multiple vehicles at the property.

As they awaited the tow truck’s arrival, Morrison was tasked with cleaning up his work space, Fremlin said.

He said the tow truck arrived at about 11 a.m., and he went to get Morrison.

“Once the tow truck was just about loaded, I set off to find him and couldn’t find him,” Fremlin said adding that after searching the buildings for Morrison he called his sister again, who told him Morrison may have hitchhiked. The tow truck left at about 1 p.m., he said.

Fremlin said that after Morrison’s disappearance the ranch dedicated at least one staff member for the next three weeks to search the area for him.

Back in August, Denis Gagnon, president of BCSI Investigations told the Herald he forwarded a lengthy report to the RCMP regarding the disappearance of Morrison to review.

The hope is that police will find something in Gagnon’s report they feel is important enough to re-investigate themselves.

“That could take months,” Faber said.

Gagnon is still waiting to hear back from police.

Faber noted that there have been multiple searches to date for her son with no results.

Via email she added that while she believes her son died that day, but until she has confirmation of that she hold out hope that he is alive somewhere.