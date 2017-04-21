No opening date in sight for Sagebrush golf course

Almost one year after the Sagebrush golf course was originally slated to be reopened under new ownership, the course remains closed with no opening date in sight.

The Herald reported last year that ongoing construction had forced the course’s owners — the Newmark Group — to push back their plans to have the course open for May 2016. By September, it was clear that the course would not be ready in time for the 2016 season, which precluded any chance of the course opening before spring 2017.

In an email to the Herald on April 21, Sagebrush general manager Scott Masse stated that there is still no exact timeline in place to open the course for play.

“The past several months have been spent diving deeper into the project and given us time to better understand all that Sagebrush has to offer, and as a result we continue working towards our goal of elevating Sagebrush to the quality golf and lake resort community experience that we are striving for,” stated Masse in the email.

Last year marked the second consecutive season the course had not been open to play. In 2015, Sagebrush’s previous owners sold the course to the Newmark Group — but a series of zoning issues with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District held up the deal, leaving the course closed for the entirety of the 2015 season as well.

However, at least one group managed to play the course last year — as the Merritt Centennials held their annual golf tournament at Sagebrush in July.