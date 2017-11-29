‘No parking’ signs removed from McLean Place

Three “No Parking” signs erected on a dead-end street in Diamond Vale have been removed almost as quickly as they were put up.

The city installed the signs earlier this month on McLean Place in response to the concern that ambulances and fire trucks would have difficulty navigating the residential road when cars are parked on the street.

Merritt Mayor Neil Menard said a person, acting as a representative of the people who live in that area, met with him to express this concern and that the community would like to see the signs put in place.

Menard said he examined the street and the request seemed to make sense given how narrow the road was, but it turned out the representative didn’t have the support of the community.

The city spent approximately $500 to put up the signs.

“We were with the understanding that folks in that area wanted them for safety reasons,” said Menard.

The signs were subsequently taken down after being up for about two weeks at the beginning of November as multiple residents issued complaints.

The decision to erect the signage in the first place did not come before city council for approval, but Menard said he consulted chief administrative officer Shawn Boven.

Boven told the Herald he decided to move ahead with the mayor’s request even though he didn’t consider the road to be a problem area.

“We decided it should be done,” Menard told the Herald.

After speaking to the residents who issued complaints, Menard said he consulted Boven once again and they decided to take the signs down.

“I talked to a whole bunch of people up there and they said they hadn’t been contacted [by the representative] and they didn’t agree with it, and the majority were not happy and had not been contacted,” said Menard.

Boven said the decision to erect the signage didn’t have to come before council for approval.

“Installation of signs don’t normally go before council — especially street signs — it’s an operational decision,” said Boven.

Street signs are removed and replaced frequently and it would be too onerous to take every decision to council first, Boven said, adding that there is no legislative requirement to do so.

“It’s just a good idea to get council’s input,” he said.

Merritt Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson told the Herald the fire department wasn’t consulted on this decision.

“No concern from the fire department was expressed,” said Tomkinson.

He told the Herald the fire department isn’t overly concerned about being able to maneuver along that street with their fire engines in the event of a fire.

“Not any more than any other location,” said Tomkinson.

Menard told the Herald he views this as a learning experience and will make sure in the future that any representative claiming to have the support of the community has proof of that before moving ahead.